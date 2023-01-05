Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Travel to Columbia to Face Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (15-3, 2-1 SEC) will hope to extend its two-game winning streak in SEC play with a big matchup at Missouri (14-2, 3-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. An Arkansas versus Missouri matchup is always primed to be a good one, and the Razorbacks are coming into Columbia with a seven-game winning streak over the Tigers. The game will tipoff on Sunday at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Open Season with Dual Victory Over Huskers
The Arkansas gymnastics team kicked its season off on a high note as the Hogs defeated the Huskers 196.225-195.000 in Lincoln on Saturday. The Gymbacks outscored the Huskers on vault, bars, and floor, and are now 4-5 all-time against Nebraska. The meet also marked the second straight season-opening win for the Hogs.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #13 Arkansas at #22/20 Auburn
Who: #13 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-2, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC) What: Arkansas’ second-straight game versus a ranked opponent and third-straight versus “the Tigers.”. When: Saturday – Jan. 7 – 7:30 pm (CT) Where: Auburn, Ala. – Neville Arena. How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Hit Triple Digits Against Gators, 102-74
FAYETTVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball (15-3, 2-1 SEC) dominated on all cylinders against Florida (12-4, 1-2 SEC) to cruise to a 102-74 victory on Thursday. All five starters reached double digits in scoring with 15+ points each and the team tallied a season-high 23 assists, while outrebounding Florida, 43-33. For the first time since 2020, Arkansas hit the century mark in total points, while starting league play 2-1, which is the best for Arkansas in the SEC since the 2010-11 season.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/6: 102 And Looking Good
Good morning. The first full weekend of the new year is a busy one for the Razorbacks. Both basketball teams are on the road, and the Gymbacks will make their debut outside of Fayetteville as well. So come on, take this Brew on the road with us. All-Access from the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Take on Huskers in Season Opener
The Razorbacks hit the road this weekend to kick off the 2023 gymnastics season with a Big Ten/SEC match-up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb. It’s the ninth meeting all-time between the two teams, in which the Huskers have a 5-3 edge. Arkansas last traveled to Lincoln in 2014, a win for the Hogs. Both teams competed in last season’s quad meet at Denver, where the Razorbacks came away victorious and set a new program vault record of 49.500.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Smith Named Perfect Game Preseason All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game. The left-hander, who earned third-team praise from the publication, went 7-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 77.1 innings on the mound last season as a true freshman. Smith struck out 90 and limited opposing hitters to a .232 batting average.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Perico In Lead After Rd1 at South America Amateur
Quito, Ecuador – Razorback and Peru native Julian Perico fired a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 to sit atop the leaderboard after day one of the 2023 South America Amateur Championship, played at the Quito Tennis and Golf Club for the second straight year. Perico, who finished tied for seventh at...
