FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide and leaves passengers ‘frustrated’
A sweeping computer glitch that halted domestic departures early Wednesday left airline passengers confused, frustrated and stranded at airports across the country. The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which pilots rely on for the latest information on airport and airspace closures and safety, had "failed," the Federal Aviation Administration said. Just before 9 a.m., the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the United States.
Airlines expect U.S. operations to rebound on Thursday as FAA investigates outage
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines said they expect operations to return to normal on Thursday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambles to pinpoint the cause of a computer outage that grounded flights nationally and to prevent it from happening again.
Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in floodwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter...
Flyers react to thousands of flight delays during FAA ground stop
A computer glitch caused the Federal Aviation Administration to institute a nationwide ground stop, delaying or canceling thousands of flights. Regular air traffic operations resumed a few hours after the pause, but many passengers wondered how soon their delayed flights would take off.Jan. 11, 2023.
Hackers leak sensitive files after attack on San Francisco transit police
Criminal hackers have posted an enormous trove of sensitive files to the internet from a San Francisco Bay Area transit system’s police department, including specific allegations of child abuse. The breach comes from the Bay Area Rapid Transit System (BART) Police Department. BART’s chief communications officer, Alicia Trost, said...
FAA restores flight system after nationwide ground stop
Domestic flights across the country are slowly resuming after the FAA temporarily grounded all planes due to an earlier system outage that has been resolved. NBC News’ Tom Costello breaks down what caused the pause on all domestic flights and when nationwide delays could be cleared up. Jan. 11, 2023.
Southwest again leads in U.S. flight delays after huge FAA glitch
Wednesday was another day to forget for U.S. airline passengers, as a technology issue at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. While all airlines were affected, one stood out as the grounding of domestic flights had a cascading effect on air travel: Southwest Airlines. According to the flight tracking company Flight Aware, Southwest had as many as 49% of its flights delayed as of noon Wednesday.
FAA system meltdown causes thousands of flight delays nationwide
The FAA’s NOTAM system, which provides critical information to pilots, was down this morning, resulting in the FAA ordering all commercial departures to remain on the ground. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the delays and cancellations caused by the malfunction.Jan. 12, 2023.
Tesla plans to spend more than $770 million on Texas factory expansion
Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities there, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, among other things.
