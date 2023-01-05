ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary

(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
CBS Minnesota

Abortion rights, climate change, voter access: Gov. Walz outlines his second-term goals

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz begins his second term in office eager move on from the worst of the pandemic that defined his first four years and move forward, now with opportunity to pass his agenda, as Democrats take back the reins in both chambers of the state legislature.   "I'm feeling incredibly optimistic," Walz said Friday. "Obviously winning the election, we're happy with that. We've got some working majorities. But I just think it's moving beyond that—the lessons learned—and now we can start to apply things to improve people's lives." In an interview with WCCO, the governor detailed...
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Democrats move quickly to codify abortion access in state law

A fast-tracked proposal to enshrine access to abortion into Minnesota law cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday, signaling newfound urgency on an issue that has been static for years under divided government. Abortion rights supporters and abortion opponents packed a House hearing and offered more than an hour of...
Minnesota Reformer

DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
klfdradio.com

Gruenhagen Takes Oath of Office as MN State Senator

Republican Glenn Gruenhagen of Glencoe was officially sworn-in for his first term as a Minnesota State Senator on Tuesday when the Senate convened for the 2023 legislative session. Senator Gruenhagen represents Senate District 17, which includes communities in Carver, McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, and Wright Counties. Prior to being elected to...
Eden Prairie Local News

Disagrees with David Hann’s comments

Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz says he still wants tax rebates from $17.6 billion surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped.The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers — has found only "lukewarm support" among his fellow Democrats so far. But he wouldn't specify new figures ahead of his budget announcement set for Jan. 24."I think people are feeling inflation, even though it may be cooling a little bit,"...
mprnews.org

Walz pitches nonprofits on oversight proposal in wake of alleged meal fraud

Governor Tim Walz assured Minnesota nonprofit leaders Friday that new grant oversight measures will protect legitimate organizations. Walz recently proposed anti-fraud law changes and more scrutiny of grants. His plan comes after federal prosecutors last year charged 50 people allegedly connected to the group Feeding Our Future with stealing $250 million from government-run child nutrition programs.
mprnews.org

Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait

There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
willmarradio.com

Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud

(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
KIMT

Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
