DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary
(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
Abortion rights, climate change, voter access: Gov. Walz outlines his second-term goals
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz begins his second term in office eager move on from the worst of the pandemic that defined his first four years and move forward, now with opportunity to pass his agenda, as Democrats take back the reins in both chambers of the state legislature. "I'm feeling incredibly optimistic," Walz said Friday. "Obviously winning the election, we're happy with that. We've got some working majorities. But I just think it's moving beyond that—the lessons learned—and now we can start to apply things to improve people's lives." In an interview with WCCO, the governor detailed...
Minnesota Democrats move quickly to codify abortion access in state law
A fast-tracked proposal to enshrine access to abortion into Minnesota law cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday, signaling newfound urgency on an issue that has been static for years under divided government. Abortion rights supporters and abortion opponents packed a House hearing and offered more than an hour of...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MN Representative Swedzinski points out COVID difference with 2023 legislative session
State Rep. Chris Swedzinski (R) of Ghent said it was good to get back to the Capitol this week with the start of the 2023 legislative session. Swedzinski pointed out a full return to in-person business was a welcome change in St. Paul after legislators conducting much of their work remotely amid the recent pandemic:
Gruenhagen Takes Oath of Office as MN State Senator
Republican Glenn Gruenhagen of Glencoe was officially sworn-in for his first term as a Minnesota State Senator on Tuesday when the Senate convened for the 2023 legislative session. Senator Gruenhagen represents Senate District 17, which includes communities in Carver, McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, and Wright Counties. Prior to being elected to...
Minneapolis voting rights attorney lays out DFL plan for election reform
State Rep. Emma Greenman has worked as a voting rights attorney all over the nation, from Georgia to Arizona. As vice chair of the House Elections Committee, the Minneapolis Democrat will play a key role in changing election laws. During her first term, her election reform bill could not overcome...
Legal marijuana push starts in Minnesota; supporters say '2023 is the year'
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Supporters of legal marijuana unveiled their legislation Thursday at the state Capitol, vowing to take advantage of full Democratic control of the Legislature and pass a pot bill into law in 2023. The 243-page measure is similar to one that passed the House in...
Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to use their new control of the state Legislature — and a $17.6 billion budget surplus — to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. “We truly are moving swiftly,...
Disagrees with David Hann’s comments
Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
Gov. Tim Walz says he still wants tax rebates from $17.6 billion surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped.The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers — has found only "lukewarm support" among his fellow Democrats so far. But he wouldn't specify new figures ahead of his budget announcement set for Jan. 24."I think people are feeling inflation, even though it may be cooling a little bit,"...
Walz pitches nonprofits on oversight proposal in wake of alleged meal fraud
Governor Tim Walz assured Minnesota nonprofit leaders Friday that new grant oversight measures will protect legitimate organizations. Walz recently proposed anti-fraud law changes and more scrutiny of grants. His plan comes after federal prosecutors last year charged 50 people allegedly connected to the group Feeding Our Future with stealing $250 million from government-run child nutrition programs.
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
St. Paul, Minn., Follows Other Cities In Creation Of Reparations Commission
As reparations still continue to be debated on a federal level, the concept is seeing progress on a state and local level from California to Illinois. Now St. Paul, Minn.,, is the latest city to create a commission on paying restitution to Black people for slavery and historic institutionalized racism.
Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
Minnesota looks at becoming the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana
Could Minnesota be the 22nd state in the nation to legalize adult use recreational marijuana? State lawmakers hope to improve upon a bill that passed in the house last year but was never heard in the senate.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
