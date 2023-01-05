Read full article on original website
McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start
PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
1/5 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, January 5th.
Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Paducah on Jan. 16, offering fans an opportunity to meet former and current players. Starting at 12 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Cardinals Caravan will be at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Fans will get to see current players...
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
Local NAACP chapter hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School. The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”. The celebration begins at 9:30...
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting
MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
Man accused of running from police while illegally possessing firearm arrested in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of firearm-related charges has been arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, police say. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man with a gun around 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. When officers arrived, the...
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
Early childhood book club at Vienna High School open to all families with young children
VIENNA, IL — Shawnee Community College is hosting an early childhood book club at Vienna High School for newborn children up to 7 years old. The event is free for all families that attend, and each child will leave with the book that is read at the meeting. Any families with young children, not just Johnson County families, are welcome.
Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting
CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital. According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was...
Carbondale police asks public for information on shots fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL – The Carbondale Police Department is looking for information about a Wednesday shots fired incident in the 500 block of South Forest Street. Carbondale police officers responded to the area at 6:26 p.m. The suspects fled from the area before the officers arrived. They learned an unknown male was seen running east in the 800 block of West Cherry Street just after the shots were fired.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
McCracken County Emergency Management office to test outdoor warning sirens Saturday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes is reminding the community that his office will test its outdoor warning sirens Saturday afternoon. The test is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. It's a reminder aiming to keep minds at ease after the sirens...
Mental health experts say they see more clients with mental health symptoms right after holiday season
PADUCAH — The hustle and bustle of the holidays is over. Therapists and mental health experts say now is the time to keep watch over yourself and your loved ones. Experts say they tend to see more clients with mental health symptoms right after the holiday season. That's because people tend to experience loneliness once the festivities end, and family and friends go home.
Community gathers to hear state of the city, county addresses
PADUCAH — Local elected leaders delivered yearly updates on Thursday during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray each addressed the packed house at the Paducah Convention Center. The two discussed their respective accomplishments, challenges, and the importance of the county and city working together.
Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting Tuesday
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
