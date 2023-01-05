(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO