Iowa flips OL Parker from Virginia
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Daijon Parker on Saturday. Parker comes to Iowa City from Saginaw Valley State. He had originally committed to Virginia.
IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
Men's College Basketball (1/5): Iowa snaps three-game skid behind big Murray performance
(KMAland) -- Iowa snapped a three-game skid behind a big night from Kris Murray, and Omaha was a winner on the road in the Summit League to highlight regional men’s college basketball on Thursday. Iowa (9-6, 1-3): Iowa snapped their three-game skid with a come-from-behind 91-89 win over No....
Iowa's Wallace named FootballScoop's Linebackers Coach of the Year
(KMAland) -- Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace is FootballScoop's 2022 Linebackers Coach of the Year. Seniors Jack Campbell and Seth Benson starred in an Iowa linebacking core that led the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 season. Campbell had a Big Ten-best 128 tackles and two interceptions while Benson totaled 94 tackles.
Iowa's Herbine named to USA FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup team
(Iowa City) -- Iowa sophomore Annika Herbine was picked to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup United States team on Friday. The forward from Macungie, Pennsylvania started 19 of 20 games and scored eight goals with seven assists during her sophomore season with the Hawkeyes field hockey team. View the...
