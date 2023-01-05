Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
studyfinds.org
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
What the emergency Code 7500 means on an airplane
United Airlines flightPhoto byJacobAviation; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the event of an emergency on an airplane, a pilot can transmit certain codes that are appropriate to the situation.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Stellantis, Archer Aviation to build electric aircraft in Georgia
(AP) — Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft. Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, will provide manufacturing technology and expertise, personnel and capital to the joint project. The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers. […]
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
The Verge
Stellantis will mass-produce Archer’s electric air taxi as part of $150 million deal
Stellantis announced a deal with air taxi startup Archer to mass-produce the company’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. The deal, which was announced during CES at Las Vegas, designates Stellantis as the exclusive contract manufacturer for Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft. As part of the deal, Stellantis...
South Korea's moon mission snaps stunning Earth pics after successful lunar arrival
South Korea's first moon mission is beaming back images of home from its position in low lunar orbit.
TechCrunch
Urine luck: these CES startups want to take a closer look at your waste
Health hardware company Withings this week released the U-Scan in Europe, and announced it is working with the FDA to secure an U.S. launch as well. The product uses a hands-free system that can take up to three months worth of measurements with a single cartridge. Olive. Israeli startup Olive...
TechCrunch
Razer’s 5G Edge gaming handheld hits on January 26 for $400
The last few years have been interesting for handheld gaming as, following the smash success of the Switch, companies have adopted various approaches to making something better than a phone but not quite as involved as a full-on console. Valve’s Steam Deck has been the most visible of these attempts, but phone gaming conversion kits like the Backbone have also gained in popularity.
Digital Trends
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
The moon is so hot this year, with current or future lunar missions planned from the U.S., Russia, UAE and Japan, and India. And there’s also South Korea, which launched its first lunar mission in August 2022. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) arrived in lunar orbit in December 2022, and it recently sent back a couple of stunning images of Earth as seen from the moon.
TechCrunch
HealthAtom empowers LatAm’s small healthcare offices with cloud-based ops
HealthAtom’s medilink and dentalink software suites let clinics create schedules, manage electronic health records, handle inventory, administer payroll and provide budgeting breakdowns and regulatory filings. They also have telehealth capabilities that allow patients to access their records on a mobile device. The provider will contact HealthAtom with information on...
TechCrunch
This pepper spray will phone your friends as you mace your assailants
“We called the company 444 because our target market is college women between the ages of 18 and 24. A very popular trend right now is Angel numbers. And 444 is an angel number that stands for protection,” Logan tells TechCrunch in an interview. “We are a self-defense company, so the name ties in very well with our company and our mission of self protection.”
TechCrunch
Did you hear? AnkerWork is going after the wireless mic market
The microphone includes high-quality audio and noise-cancellation technology wrapped up in a compact carry case, which includes a pair of microphones, and a USB-C or Lightning receiver. The package delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, and can recharge in just 90 minutes. The white cover pictured can be replaced with another color, to avoid fashion clashes.
