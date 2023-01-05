Read full article on original website
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Top Speed
BMW Showcases “Talking” Digital Companion In Color-Changing i Vision Dee Concept Car
BMW used the Consumer Electronic Show to introduce a revolutionary concept car the Bavarian company has dubbed the i Vision "Dee." Why would an automaker choose CES for such a task? Well, that's because this new vehicle is about as technologically advanced as, well, the KITT car of the 1980s. Those Gen X car enthusiasts who watched David Hasselhoff's Knight Rider in the '80s well remember the talking car that utilized AI to talk and interact with the Hoff's character, Micheal Knight. BMW has made the dream car of many Knight Rider fans a reality. And to boot, the concept is an automotive chameleon that can change colors.
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
Musk's controversial online presence is pushing some Tesla owners to ditch the brand or consider alternatives right when he needs them most.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Autoblog
Dodge to reveal final 'Last Call' car on March 20 in Las Vegas
Dodge is finally killing the Challenger and Charger after a long run that saw several high-horsepower variants and special or limited editions. That said, the automaker isn’t letting its flagship cars die without a party. Dodge started rolling out a series of “Last Call” edition Challenger and Charger models in fall 2022, but the final car missed its debut at SEMA in November due to repeatedly blowing engines in testing. Dodge recently announced a release date for the mythical muscle car and is turning the event into a full-on branded muscle car theme park at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
Top Speed
This Stunning 1962 C1 By Timeless Kustoms Is A Classic Corvette Lover's Dream
The Chevy Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since its inception in 1953. Now, eight generations later, it is the only American car of its kind to carry on. The Viper is dead and the Ford GT is in its last year, which makes the Corvette the last American hero. The iconic model is also one of the most popular platforms to build upon, restore, modernize, and reimagine. AutotopiaLA recently visited California-based shop, Timeless Kustoms and showcased what is, arguably, the most properly executed, 1962 Corvette. Chevy’s sports car is a common subject with us, but here’s what makes this one truly special.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
TechCrunch
Lumus shows off its tech in AR glasses that don’t look too dorky
The new glasses are showing off the second generation of its “Z-Lens 2D waveguide” tech, halving the size and weight of the tech needed to make AR bloom to life. “In order for AR glasses to penetrate the consumer market in a meaningful way, they need to be impressive both functionally and aesthetically. With Z-Lens, we’re aligning form and function, eliminating barriers of entry for the industry and paving the way for widespread consumer adoption,” said Ari Grobman, Lumus CEO, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Our introduction of Maximus 2D reflective waveguide technology two years ago was just the beginning. Z-Lens, with all of its improvements unlocks the future of augmented reality that consumers are eagerly waiting for.”
Top Speed
Why the Honda S2000 Was In A Class Of Its Own
In the automotive world, many cars are good; however, few are exceptional and tug the heartstrings like no other. Few are the ones that seem to get everything right, the ones that just stand out and make us question how much time and effort has gone into engineering and development. The Honda S2000 is one of those outlaws. When sitting at 8,700 RPM a few seconds before grabbing the leaver to engage the next gear you get the sense that those who made it knew what they were doing. To pay tribute to this legendary machine, here's why the S2000 became a class of its own.
TechCrunch
Today at CES: Baby wearables, texts from dogs and e-ink cars
Halo (not Amazon’s Halo) has a wearable for babies that tracks heart rate, rollover, skin temperature and movement. 10,000 steps a day may seem tough when you can’t walk, but it’s important to have goals. Aeolus Robotics made a humanoid robot, Aeo, that’s meant to help out...
TechCrunch
Stellantis launches new business unit to turn your vehicle data into cash
The business unit called Mobilisights, which was announced Thursday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, is a key piece of the global automaker’s bid to generate 20 billion euro in annual revenue from software-related services by the end of the decade. The intent is to grow the company’s data-as-a-service...
TechCrunch
Urine luck: these CES startups want to take a closer look at your waste
Health hardware company Withings this week released the U-Scan in Europe, and announced it is working with the FDA to secure an U.S. launch as well. The product uses a hands-free system that can take up to three months worth of measurements with a single cartridge. Olive. Israeli startup Olive...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi With Pepsi Logo Shown Being Towed
Tesla officially unveiled its production electric Semi and started deliveries not long ago. PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay were the first to take delivery, and we've heard the beverage company has already had the Semi out on trips. Some people have spotted the Tesla Semi being towed, posted images on social media, and started a bit of a frenzy.
Digital Trends
Aska’s ludicrous SUV-sized flying car gets closer to reality at CES 2023
In a field of high-tech cars as crowded as CES 2023, it takes a lot to stand out, but the Aska A5 does one trick not even the wildest Mercedes can compete with: It flies. On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley upstart unveiled the first fully functional prototype of the A5, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) that the company claims will hit both roads and skies in 2026. Previously, it has only demonstrated a small-scale prototype.
