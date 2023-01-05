Man charged with kidnapping 4-year-old son in Long Beach

Zayne Rhodes, left, was allegedly abducted by his father, Stehpen Rhodes, right. | Photos courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department

A man who allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and other counts.

Stephen Marcell Rhodes, 34, was charged with one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, kidnapping and child stealing, along with one misdemeanor count each of battery of a spouse, violation of a domestic relations court order and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rhodes’ 4-year-old son, Zayne, was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The child is listed as a protected person in a criminal restraining order against the suspect,” police said.

Police announced Saturday that Rhodes and the boy were located by detectives in Long Beach. The child was unharmed and was reunited with his mother, according to police.

Rhodes has remained behind bars since his arrest Saturday morning, jail records show.