Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible, except up to 70 mph in the Antelope Valley foothills and western Santa Ynez mountains. * WHERE...Antelope Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat of thunderstorms with this storm system combined with very wet soils will bring an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO