Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Strike on the table for CATS bus operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Why Are Lottery Jackpots Getting So Big?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actor Edward Norton says he’s recently discovered that the real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. He learned of his family connection to the 17th century daughter of a Native American chief from historian Henry Louis Gates, Junior. Gates confirmed Norton’s long-standing family rumor on the PBS genealogical history show he hosts. Norton also discovered that his third great-grandfather was a slave owner, a realization that he says left him understandably uncomfortable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school

ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Boundary discussions between Union, Mecklenburg may affect taxes, schools

MONROE – Union County Tax Administrator Vann Harrell said he anticipates difficult discussions if officials work with Mecklenburg County on sorting out boundaries that may affect property taxes, voting districts and where children go to school. Union County staff recommended commissioners pass a resolution Jan. 3 asking the state...
UNION COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC

