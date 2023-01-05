Read full article on original website
Strike on the table for CATS bus operators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
StarMed looks toward underserved communities, creates food insecurity program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg County officials, nearly 15% of the county's households are considered food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people have a reduced variety and quality in their diet, which may cause them to have disrupted eating patterns or eat less due to a lack of money or resources.
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Why Are Lottery Jackpots Getting So Big?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actor Edward Norton says he’s recently discovered that the real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. He learned of his family connection to the 17th century daughter of a Native American chief from historian Henry Louis Gates, Junior. Gates confirmed Norton’s long-standing family rumor on the PBS genealogical history show he hosts. Norton also discovered that his third great-grandfather was a slave owner, a realization that he says left him understandably uncomfortable.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCNC
Business Facilities names North Carolina named '2022 State of the Year' for economic development
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Business Facilities magazine has recognized North Carolina as the 2022 "State of the Year" in economic development for the second time. The magazine, a preeminent publication on economic development and business recruitment around the U.S., also awarded the Tar Heel State this honor in 2021. In...
Group recruits drivers to take veterans to vital appointments in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A veterans’ organization is looking for volunteers to take vets to and from appointments at the VA. The commander of the Mecklenburg Disabled American Veterans chapter told Channel 9 that drivers will pick up vans at the VA facility off West Tyvola Road. Drivers will then...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
Delivery company manager charged with theft pleads guilty
CHARLOTTE — The former manager of a LaserShip warehouse in Charlotte who was charged with stealing packages has pleaded guilty, Channel 9 learned. Police say Jarvas Foster stole 11 pairs of Nike shoes while he was employed by LaserShip. He was charged with felony larceny by an employee. Prosecutors...
wfmynews2.com
10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Teddy Bear Breakfast in Cornelius — kids can build their own stuffed animal
Cornelius Parks & Recreation is presenting a new event, Teddy Bear Breakfast, on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the Cain Center for the Arts, 21348 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius. The cost is a little higher than the events we usually include on Charlotte on the Cheap,...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
WBTV
CMS students, some nonverbal, dropped off by school bus more than three hours after pickup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students at Highland Renaissance Academy in northeast Charlotte are concerned for the safety of their children after a negative school bus experience. “We don’t feel safe sending our kids to school it’s terrible,” CMS parent Natalie Johnson said. Johnson said her...
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Boundary discussions between Union, Mecklenburg may affect taxes, schools
MONROE – Union County Tax Administrator Vann Harrell said he anticipates difficult discussions if officials work with Mecklenburg County on sorting out boundaries that may affect property taxes, voting districts and where children go to school. Union County staff recommended commissioners pass a resolution Jan. 3 asking the state...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
