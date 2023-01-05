Winthrop drubs Presbyterian

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-11, BSC: 1-2) had four players score in double-figures but the Blue Hose fell to the Winthrop Eagles (7-9, BSC: 2-1), 82-72, on the road.

Terrell Ard, Jr. scored a career-high 18 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field. Ard also grabbed six rebounds. Jalen Forrest scored a career-high 17 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Owen McCormack scored 12 points. Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – McCormack started the game off with a three giving the Blue Hose their only lead of the game. Winthrop scored 15 of the next 17 points taking a 15-5 lead with 15:23 on the clock. Consecutive baskets from Kobe Stewart and Forrest cut Winthrop’s lead to 15-9 with 14:25 on the clock. Winthrop outscored the Blue Hose 12-3 over the next five minutes taking a 27-11 lead at the 10:40 mark. With 4:21 on the clock, Winthrop led 40-24, the Blue Hose went on a 9-2 run over the next two minutes cutting Winthrop’s lead to 42-33 when Reddish-Rhone scored inside with two minutes left in the half. Forest and Reddish-Rhone scored all of Presbyterian’s points during their scoring run. Winthrop scored nine of the half’s final 14 points taking a 51-38 halftime lead.

SECOND HALF – After scoring 12 of the first 17 points of the second half, Winthrop took a 63-43 lead with 15:13 on the clock. PC cut Winthrop’s lead to 16 points but then Winthrop pushed their lead to 21 points halfway through the half. Winthrop maintained a lead of 18-24 points for the next seven minutes. With 3:27 on the clock, Winthrop led 80-60, the Blue Hose closed the game on a 12-2 run making the final score 82-72.

NOTES

· Presbyterian grabbed a season-high 20 offensive rebounds. Kobe Steward grabbed six offensive rebounds.

· Presbyterian shot 48.3 percent from the field.

· Ard recorded his fourth double-figure scoring game of the season and the sixth of his career with his team-high 18 points.

· Forrest’s 17 points marked his sixth double-digit scoring game of the season.

· McCormack’s 12 points marked his seventh double-figure scoring game of the season and the 28 th of his career.

· Reddish-Rhone tallied his third double-figure scoring game of the season and the 26 th of his career with his 10 points performance.



NEXT GAME

The Blue Hose return to the Templeton Center for two straight home games beginning with a contest against Charleston Southern this Saturday, January 7 at 2 p.m.

