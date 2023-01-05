ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms suffer shootout loss at Toronto

TORONTO - Lehigh Valley could not hold on to an early 2-0 lead in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Phantoms jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on goals by Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning in the first eight minutes. The host Marlies would tie things up by the end of the first period.
WFMZ-TV Online

Backstrom, Wilson ready to make season debuts for Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Washington Capitals. The team said Saturday that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts. The playmaking center and power winger are expected to play Sunday when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
WASHINGTON, DC
WFMZ-TV Online

Bobby Brink's first professional goal sparks a Phantoms run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms opened up the 2023 portion of their schedule with a, 3-2 win over Rochester on Friday night. The highlight of the game, Bobby Brink recorded his first professional goal. Trailing by one going into the final period, the Phantoms would score three goals...
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy