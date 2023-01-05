TORONTO - Lehigh Valley could not hold on to an early 2-0 lead in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Phantoms jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on goals by Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning in the first eight minutes. The host Marlies would tie things up by the end of the first period.

15 HOURS AGO