Two Salmonella outbreaks have been found to be associated with kebab shops in an Australian state with people falling sick in 2021 and 2022, according to recent reports. The first included 12 cases of Salmonella Agona, with nine patients reporting eating chicken from the same kebab shop in Canberra, in the Australian Capital Territory. The second involved two cases of Salmonella Virchow who both ate chicken from another kebab shop. Environmental samples detected Salmonella linked to the respective outbreak cases.

1 DAY AGO