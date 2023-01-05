Read full article on original website
Study finds spice containers pose contamination risk during food preparation
A new study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has shown that consumers may need to rethink how they handle their spice containers. The study found that spice containers can easily and often become cross-contaminated with pathogens during food preparation. The study,...
Frozen macarons sold at Sam’s Club recalled because of plastic in product
Sublime Desserts Inc, of Saint-Laurent, Canada, is recalling 148,800 units of Members Mark Holiday Macarons because of potential contamination by plastic particles. The recall was initiated on Dec. 20, 2022, and is ongoing. The products are kept frozen and have a long shelf life, with best by dates ranging through Dec. 20223. There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because of the long shelf life.
The second outbreak in the UK due to imported melons revealed
The United Kingdom was hit by two outbreaks linked to melon in 2021, according to a recently released study. It was already known that the UK was part of a multi-country Salmonella Braenderup outbreak with 350 cases caused by melons from Honduras. Four people were sick in the United States and two in Canada. There were also ill people from Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Norway.
Experts advance allergen amount understanding
Scientists have improved knowledge about the doses of food allergens that can result in allergic reactions. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Consultation on Risk Assessment of Food Allergens met to establish the level of several food allergens that are not expected to result in serious health risks among the majority of consumers.
Two Salmonella outbreaks linked to chicken in Australia
Two Salmonella outbreaks have been found to be associated with kebab shops in an Australian state with people falling sick in 2021 and 2022, according to recent reports. The first included 12 cases of Salmonella Agona, with nine patients reporting eating chicken from the same kebab shop in Canberra, in the Australian Capital Territory. The second involved two cases of Salmonella Virchow who both ate chicken from another kebab shop. Environmental samples detected Salmonella linked to the respective outbreak cases.
Irish oysters blocked in Hong Kong; beef exports to China resume
Oysters from Ireland have been linked to illnesses in Hong Kong. In other news from the region, China is lifting a 2020 ban on beef exports due to BSE this week. The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in Hong Kong ordered the industry to suspend the import of raw oysters harvested in Carlingford Lough in Ireland.
