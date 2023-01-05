ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

WXII 12

First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad

Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
BURLINGTON, NC
WCNC

Work on improving your Balance!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?

You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Niner Times

Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters

Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
GOLD HILL, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939

LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
LINCOLNTON, NC
visityorkcounty.com

Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County

Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
YORK COUNTY, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

