WXII 12
First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad
Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
WCNC
Work on improving your Balance!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
country1037fm.com
Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?
You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
cn2.com
“Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son. The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.
Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest City
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this week
A popular food chain is opening another new location in North Carolina this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies will be opening its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte.
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
WBTV
Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
North Carolina 14-year-old set to drive at Chili Bowl Nationals, and he’s got an edge
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chili Bowl Nationals are set to start next week. Despite the name, the event has nothing to do with chefs and spice and everything to do with fast cars and talented drivers. The race is held every January in Tulsa, Oklahoma featuring drivers from across the nation. There […]
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
Iredell County residents dealing with brown and sludgy drinking water
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Place your bets on what is coming out of some Iredell County residents' faucets. If you ask homeowners, they describe it as barbeque sauce or even tea. But that's not what it's supposed to be. It's water that residents are expected to be able to use when drinking, cooking and bathing.
visityorkcounty.com
Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County
Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
