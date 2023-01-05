Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
toddrickallen.com
Ma’am’s International Foods’ New Location In Santa Monica
As you might know, sourcing quality Thai and Asian ingredients can be really difficult on The Westside. The preeminant destination for groceries and culinary advice has been the delightful Ma’am’s International Foods. If you don’t know about Ma’am’s, it is your one-stop shop for a carefully curated selection of Asian groceries, cooking school, deli and take-away, and encyclopedic culinary wisdom freely displensed by an affable Ma’am herself. So I was in shock recently when I went by their location near the corner of Pico and 23rd and noticed that they had cleared out. But we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Ma’am’s has only just moved and is open at their new address at 306 Pico Blvd in Santa Monica.
Fontana Herald News
Chefs For Seniors company cooks fresh, homemade food for elderly people in their own homes
As the Baby Boomers age and gray, Pam Dodough noticed that not all members of this generation were getting all the nutrition needed to live a healthy, meaningful life. That’s why she helped start the San Gabriel Valley franchise of Chefs For Seniors-Pasadena. A company that cooks fresh, homemade food for elderly people in their own homes, Dodough said Chefs For Seniors is helping seniors one meal at a time.
chainstoreage.com
Studio City’s famed Sportsmen’s Lodge to get a retail renovation
The former hangout of Bogart & Bacall and Tracy & Hepburn is set for a retail re-do. Los Angeles-based renovation contractor Interserv announced it will renovate the tenant spaces at the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood, which opened last year following a $100 million renovation by Midwood Investment and Development.
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Dots Cupcakes Coming to Irvine
Founded by owner Hailey Kwon in Pasadena, Dots specializes in gourmet, whimsical cupcakes
Eater
Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches
Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Sherman Oaks’ Sushi Note to Open in Beverly Hills
David Gibbs’ thoughtfully curated sushi and wine abode will soon have a sister store, according to a recently-filed liquor license
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
theregistrysocal.com
111-Room Marriott TownePlace Suites Planned in Carson
A site that is currently developed with a Motel 6 could soon be seeing another hotel development, according to plans filed with the City of Carson. Those plans, which were submitted by Arris Studio Architects, on behalf of Carson Hospitality Group, would bring a 111-room Marriott TownePlace Suites to the site at 888 E. Dominguez St.
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer
Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
Spin
BeachLife Festival Continues to Channel the Sounds of the South Bay
There’s a unique energy found only in the beach towns that comprise California’s Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan beaches, known collectively to surfers and dreamers alike as the South Bay. It’s a lifestyle and vibe embodied in the DNA of the family-friendly, boutique music and arts festival, fittingly titled, BeachLife, held annually in the sandy, coastal confines of Redondo Beach. Readying its fourth edition, BeachLife was co-founded by South Bay native, and lifelong surfer, Allen Sanford, along with partner Rob Lissner and support from Jim Lindberg, lead singer of iconic punk outfit Pennywise.
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
South Pasadena News
Rose Parade | Pooper Scooper Extraordinaire Makes a Difference
She can scoop poop with the best of ‘em, a South Pasadena senior who is having the time of her life as the Rose Parade rolls around each year. Peggy O’Leary, a true veteran, has been cleaning up after horses the past 33, save one when the iconic event was cancelled on account of COVID, and two years ago coaxed her husband, John Vandercook, a relative newcomer, to also take on the chore.
American Airlines to discontinue service to Long Beach Airport
American Airlines announced it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.
Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach
The major storm that hit California this week brought large surfs and high tides that closed beaches, caused flooding and brought an incredibly rare sight to the Long Beach Peninsula: surfers. The post Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
Comments / 0