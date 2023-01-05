ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board

Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region

Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
2022 ranks as third-best year of single-family permits since 2000

The number of new single-family building permits closed strongly in December, helping to make 2022 the third-best year since 2000, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,052 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in December, bringing the year’s total to 13,802....
Two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station concept planned in LaVilla

First Coast Energy L.L.P. is planning a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s project in LaVilla that will feature a rooftop bar, restaurant, neighborhood market and 16 fuel pumps. Renderings for the Daily’s concept released Jan. 5 by the city Downtown Development Review Board also show logo signage for the Jacksonville-based craft beer company Bold City Brewing.
