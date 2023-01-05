Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO