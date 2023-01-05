Read full article on original website
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. "Trending in the right direction and learning from our mistakes,” Lakers coach...
Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96
PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn't that long ago that Victor Oladipo was an All-Star guard. On Friday night, the veteran Miami Heat guard showed he can still be that guy. Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Miami beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96. The Heat finished 3-2 on an eight-day trip.
Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row....
Markkanen has career-best 49 as Jazz down Rockets 131-114
HOUSTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Markkanen got out to a quick start with 18 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz...
Think winning a CFP title is tough? Try winning two in a row
Georgia is looking to become the first repeat champion of the College Football Playoff era. Why has it been so hard going back-to-back? We ask the experts.
Ekblad's power play goals power Panthers past Red Wings 3-2
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored twice on the power play and Florida Panthers recorded their eighth straight win over Detroit, beating the Red Wings 3-2 on Friday night. Ekblad had his first multi-goal game since Dec. 2, 2021, against Buffalo. The Panthers scored only two power-play goals in their first seven games, but they've shown vast improvement.
Miami Signees Shine at All-American Bowl
Mark Fletcher, Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, and Samson Okunlola all played well.
