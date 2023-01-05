DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored twice on the power play and Florida Panthers recorded their eighth straight win over Detroit, beating the Red Wings 3-2 on Friday night. Ekblad had his first multi-goal game since Dec. 2, 2021, against Buffalo. The Panthers scored only two power-play goals in their first seven games, but they've shown vast improvement.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO