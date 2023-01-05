Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship
Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.
Yardbarker
"Lakers Would Win 3 Championships In A Row," NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Masterplan Of Teaming Up LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard In 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest and most iconic NBA franchises in the league. They have a rich history of winning NBA Championships. After all, they are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA titles each to their name. But what's the recipe for success behind the Lakers' success?
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Obi Toppin down to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League and they recalled him later on the same day.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Stop Laughing When Inside The NBA Talked About Charles Barkley's Grandson
Kenny Smith and the big man just couldn't keep it together before Smith finally told the joke.
Penny Hardaway Revealed How Michael Jordan Came to Wear His Shoes In an NBA Game: ‘He Didn’t Ask Me For Them’
Have you ever wondered how Michael Jordan came to wear Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones during the 1995 postseason? We've got you covered. The post Penny Hardaway Revealed How Michael Jordan Came to Wear His Shoes In an NBA Game: ‘He Didn’t Ask Me For Them’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader
One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr offers his thoughts on the league-wide increase in scoring this season - "Transition defense is at an all-time low"
Kerr believes that the NBA has some great scorers playing right now, but also said that transition defense has never been lower throughout the history of the league
2 best trades Timberwolves must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and it marks one of the last chances for struggling teams to save their seasons. And almost no team in the league needs a turnaround right now more than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After making the playoffs last season for just the second time in 18 years, the Timberwolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert gave the franchise even bigger 2022-23 expectations. However, the Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Townes Big Three hasn’t clicked just yet, and the team is languishing at 18-21, in 11th place in the Western Conference. Now some Timberwolves’ trade deadline moves are in order, or the Gobert trade might go down as one of the worst in league history.
