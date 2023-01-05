The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and it marks one of the last chances for struggling teams to save their seasons. And almost no team in the league needs a turnaround right now more than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After making the playoffs last season for just the second time in 18 years, the Timberwolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert gave the franchise even bigger 2022-23 expectations. However, the Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Townes Big Three hasn’t clicked just yet, and the team is languishing at 18-21, in 11th place in the Western Conference. Now some Timberwolves’ trade deadline moves are in order, or the Gobert trade might go down as one of the worst in league history.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO