Chicago, IL

Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Yardbarker

The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers

Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers

Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential

The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Timberwolves must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and it marks one of the last chances for struggling teams to save their seasons. And almost no team in the league needs a turnaround right now more than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After making the playoffs last season for just the second time in 18 years, the Timberwolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert gave the franchise even bigger 2022-23 expectations. However, the Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Townes Big Three hasn’t clicked just yet, and the team is languishing at 18-21, in 11th place in the Western Conference. Now some Timberwolves’ trade deadline moves are in order, or the Gobert trade might go down as one of the worst in league history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

