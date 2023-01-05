Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
Big Second Quarter Sends Franklin Boys Past Slippery Rock; Como, Grove City Girls Top Farrell Jan. 7, 2023
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Franklin outscored Slippery Rock 15-2 in the second quarter on its way to a 55-50 win. Ethan Owens scored six of his 10 points during the second-quarter run for Franklin. Jalen Wood led the way for Franklin with 15 points, nine of which came in...
d9and10sports.com
Strong Second Half led by Delarosa-Rugg Helps Moniteau Boys Top Union; Brookville Uses Balance in Win over Punxsy; Moses Strong in Port Allegany Girls Win Jan. 7, 2022
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – A strong second half led by a 15-point fourth quarter helped Moniteau overcome a two-point halftime deficit on its way to a 63-54 win over visiting Union. The Warriors trailed 33-31 at the break before taking a 48-46 lead at the end of the third...
d9and10sports.com
McDowell, Hickory, Harbor Creek Capture District 10 Competitive Spirit Titles
ERIE, Pa. – McDowell, Hickory and Harbor Creek captured District 10 competitive spirit titles on Saturday at McDowell High School. McDowell, the two-time defending PIAA co-ed champion, will get a chance to make it three in a row in the co-ed division, while Hickory captured the D10 large squad title and Harbor Creek the small division crown.
d9and10sports.com
Knights Tale: Franklin Boys Earn Big Win Over Hickory; Titusville Outlasts Eisenhower in Overtime Jan. 6, 2023
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin outscored Hickory 22-5 in the second quarter en route to a 56-42 non-region win. Damon Curry came up huge during the second quarter run for the Knights, scoring nine of his game-high 17 points during the surge, while Jalen Wood, who finished with 14 points, drained a pair of 3’s during the run.
d9and10sports.com
Madelyn Schmader Late Shot Give Brockway Girls Victory; Clearfield Rallies Past Bellefonte for Win; ECC Boys Win
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Madelyn Schmader’s 15-foot jumper with 19.3 left following two missed free throws by teammate Kalina Powell gave Brockway a 45-43 win over visiting Brookville. Powell was followed with 23.1 seconds left and the game tied at 43 but missed both shots. Raegan Gelnette got the...
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 5, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Edmonds, Clarion Edge Sheffield; Port Allegany, Curwensville Earn Wins
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Boys Rally for OT Win; A-C Valley Holds Off Cranberry; DuBois, Kane Girls Win Jan. 5, 2023
BELLEFONTE, Pa. – Clearfield rallied from a four-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored Bellefonte by three in the extra session to get a 46-43 Mountain League victory. The Bison were down 27-23 going to the fourth quarter but tied the game at...
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 7, 2023 College Wrestling: Edinboro Drops Battle With No. 17 Oklahoma
EDINBORO, Pa. – The Edinboro wrestling team dropped a hard-fought battle with No. 17 Oklahoma, 22-15. Amonn Ohl (141) won by fall for Edinboro, while Luke Kemerer (157), Jared McGill (174), and Cody Mulligan all won via decision. Results. 125: Joey Prata (Oklahoma) DEC Aiden Lewis (Edinboro), 5-4 133:...
d9and10sports.com
West Middlesex Girls Outlast Farrell in Overtime; Grove City Girls Edge Sharpsville; Fairview Tops GM Jan. 5, 2023
FARRELL, Pa. – Emma Mild scored six of her 15 points in overtime as West Middlesex earned a hard-fought 43-37 win over Farrell in Region 1 action. Janiya Daniels scored six of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Farrell push the game to overtime. Caitlin...
explore venango
A NEW HOME: Former Venango Catholic Star Lily Homan Lands at North Clarion and Has Helped Wolves Get Off to 10-0 Start
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For a time, Lily Homan felt homeless. She was without a school. Without a team. Without a place to call her own. It was an uncomfortable feeling for Homan, who felt adrift in a vast sea of unknowns and uncertainties. For two years, Homan...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
d9and10sports.com
Long-time PIAA Official; Former East Forest Coach Jerry Thornton Passes Away
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Life-long Marienville resident and retired East Forest Health, Physical Education, and Driver’s Education teacher Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and...
d9and10sports.com
Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road
DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
WFMJ.com
Four Belmont Pines runaways found in press box at Girard football stadium
Four Belmont Pines escapees were found in the press box at Girard High School's football stadium early Friday morning. Liberty Police Captain, Ray Buhala tells 21 News four juveniles had escaped from the hospital on Thursday. Captain Buhala says they were found at around 1:00 a.m. Friday by Girard Police.
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
explore venango
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
Erie man hit by train, police investigating
An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Sat. Jan., 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 pm in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
Comments / 0