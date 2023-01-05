ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

d9and10sports.com

Strong Second Half led by Delarosa-Rugg Helps Moniteau Boys Top Union; Brookville Uses Balance in Win over Punxsy; Moses Strong in Port Allegany Girls Win Jan. 7, 2022

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – A strong second half led by a 15-point fourth quarter helped Moniteau overcome a two-point halftime deficit on its way to a 63-54 win over visiting Union. The Warriors trailed 33-31 at the break before taking a 48-46 lead at the end of the third...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
d9and10sports.com

McDowell, Hickory, Harbor Creek Capture District 10 Competitive Spirit Titles

ERIE, Pa. – McDowell, Hickory and Harbor Creek captured District 10 competitive spirit titles on Saturday at McDowell High School. McDowell, the two-time defending PIAA co-ed champion, will get a chance to make it three in a row in the co-ed division, while Hickory captured the D10 large squad title and Harbor Creek the small division crown.
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Jan. 7, 2023 College Wrestling: Edinboro Drops Battle With No. 17 Oklahoma

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Edinboro wrestling team dropped a hard-fought battle with No. 17 Oklahoma, 22-15. Amonn Ohl (141) won by fall for Edinboro, while Luke Kemerer (157), Jared McGill (174), and Cody Mulligan all won via decision. Results. 125: Joey Prata (Oklahoma) DEC Aiden Lewis (Edinboro), 5-4 133:...
EDINBORO, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball

DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
DUBOIS, PA
d9and10sports.com

Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road

DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Four Belmont Pines runaways found in press box at Girard football stadium

Four Belmont Pines escapees were found in the press box at Girard High School's football stadium early Friday morning. Liberty Police Captain, Ray Buhala tells 21 News four juveniles had escaped from the hospital on Thursday. Captain Buhala says they were found at around 1:00 a.m. Friday by Girard Police.
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99

Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
EDINBORO, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
DUNKIRK, NY
explore venango

Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
wesb.com

Williams Street Fire

A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie man hit by train, police investigating

An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Sat. Jan., 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 pm in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
ERIE, PA

