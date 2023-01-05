Read full article on original website
Ashbaugh, Hance lead Grant past Newaygo in girls hoops action
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team pulled out a 52-42 win over in-county rival, the Newaygo Lions on Friday evening. It was a struggle for Grant as Newaygo was within striking distance all night, and even held a second half lead, as the Tigers played without head basketball coach Josh Delamater who was serving a one game suspension for having been ejected from an earlier contest in the week against Montague.
Third-quarter surge pushes Muskegon to victory over Reeths-Puffer
The visiting Muskegon Big Reds broke opened a tight game on Friday night with a big push in the third quarter. Muskegon led 20-15 at the half, but a 19-5 run in the third quarter pushed Coach Keith Guy’s team to a 51-26 victory over the Rockets. The game was the OK-Green opener for both teams.
Lee, Dickman lead Shelby past Hesperia
After starting the season with five straight losses, the Shelby boys’ basketball team has now won two in a row. On Friday, the Tigers rolled past Hesperia 64-30 in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. It was the Tigers first win in the conference. Shelby started fast, outscoring the...
Pentwater boys fall to Bear Lake
After a five-game road stretch, the Pentwater boys basketball team finally played on its home court Thursday night when the Falcons hosted Bear Lake in a Western Michigan D League game. Once again suffering from cold shooting, especially when it came to easy layups, the Falcons still managed to keep...
Nash scores 37 points in Jayhawks’ loss to St. Clair
The Muskegon Community College mens basketball team battled with the No. 9 nationally ranked St. Clair Community College on Saturday afternoon. MCC came out on the short end of a 102-86 decision. Despite opening the game slowly, the Jayhawks only trailed 52-47 at the half. The Jayhawks were outscored, 50-39...
Big Reds Take Down Ferndale, Keith Guy Captures 400th Career Victory
As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes in the third and final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion? Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories.
Montague girls get three point win over Fremont
The Montague girls basketball team fought off a pesky Fremont squad for a WMC-Lakes victory on Friday evening. The Wildcats escaped victorious, 37-34. Montague opened with an advantage of 10-6 after the first quarter. The energy faded into the second quarter and Fremont took advantage with an 8-3 scoring run....
It was a bit ragged at times, but Mason Eastern comes out on top against Pentwater
The Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team overcame a ragged start for a 35-20 West Michigan D League victory over visiting Pentwater. Pentwater scored the first couple baskets and took an early lead on the Cardinals and took a 10-9 lead. But the Cardinals outscored the Falcons, 12-2 in the second period for a 21-12 lead at the half.
Kent City eases by Morley-Stanwood in boys’ basketball
The Kent City Eagles went on the road and earned a hard fought 56-48 victory over the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks on Friday night. The Eagles trailed by a single point after one quarter and tied it at 32-all at the half. Kent City pulled ahead by two points, 40-38, heading into the final quarter. The Eagles gained a little breathing room in the final eight minutes for the final margin of victory.
Johnston, Raeth lead Montague past Fremont
The Montague boys basketball team topped Fremont in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Friday evening. The teams matched baskets to open things up in the first quarter and finished in a 12-all tie. The Wildcats got a little breathing room in the second stanza, outscoring Fremont 13-8 to take a 25-20 halftime lead.
Ruel scores 25 to lead Oakridge past Orchard View
The Oakridge Eagles boys basketball team blitzed the Orchard View Cardinals 22-4 in the first quarter en route to a 67-37 win on Friday. The Eagles were up 33-15 at halftime and 50-22 at the end of the third quarter. Oakridge’s Peyton Ruel led all scorers with 25 points, five...
Chye’s double-double leads Mason County Central past Ravenna
A big fourth quarter lifted the Mason County Central boys’ basketball team past visiting Ravenna, 58-54, in West Michigan Conference Rivers Division on Friday night. Will Chye had a standout night for the Spartans with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Ravenna dominated the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans,...
Jayhawk men cruise past Alma JV team, 93-63
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team had a solid night shooting and took down the Alma College JV team. The hot-shooting Jayhawks shot 48 percent from the field. MCC led 43-31 at the half. In the second half, the Jayhawks turned up the intensity even more and shot...
Balanced scoring attack leads Newaygo boys to victory over Grant
The Central States Athletic Association battle was played at Grant. Both teams got off to quick starts which saw Newaygo maintain an eight-point lead through three quarters before pulling away in the final eight minutes. Newaygo was led by Josiah Long with 27 points, followed by Bryce Decker with 21...
Boutell, Hicks lead Hart past Mason County Central
Hart’s girls basketball team forced host Mason County Central into some uncharacteristic mistakes and some missed shots on Thursday night. The result was that Hart handed the Spartans their first loss of the season, 54-38, in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Coming out of the gate quickly, the...
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City girls to conference win over Morley-Stanwood
Morley-Stanwood had no answers for the 1-2 offensive punch of senior Lexie Bowers or junior Maddie Geers. Other key contributors included Savannah Miller with 11 points and five rebounds and Hailey Kamphuis with eight points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Kent City jumped out to a 18-6 lead...
Westhouse has double-double in leading Ludington over Whitehall
After trailing at the half, the Ludington boys’ basketball team went to work in the second half and earned a 63-52 victory over the Whitehall Vikings. The Orioles gained the lead by the end of the third quarter and finished off the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory with solid free-throw shooting down the stretch.
Schultz sparks Shelby girls to victory over Holton
Molli Schultz turned in a solid game on Thursday night and led the Shelby Tigers to a 46-38 victory over the visiting Holton Devils. Schultz scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. She also had three steals. Kendall Zaverl added 11 points and six rebounds while Biloxi Lee had nine rebounds. Aubrey Klotz had six assists.
Montague wrestlers finish fourth at Lloyd Cogswell Invitational
The Montague varsity wrestling team had a solid day at the Lloyd Cogswell Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats earned a fourth-place finish in a 14-team field. “We got some great experience on the mat today and are very thankful that we had the opportunity to compete,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We still have a few guys out with injuries so we are happy with our effort.”
