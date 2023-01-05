The Grant Tigers girls basketball team pulled out a 52-42 win over in-county rival, the Newaygo Lions on Friday evening. It was a struggle for Grant as Newaygo was within striking distance all night, and even held a second half lead, as the Tigers played without head basketball coach Josh Delamater who was serving a one game suspension for having been ejected from an earlier contest in the week against Montague.

NEWAYGO, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO