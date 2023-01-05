Almer Monroney, who went by Mike, may be the best friend you have never met. He was, in fact, a politician. It was Monroney, a Senator from Oklahoma, who in 1958 authored the Automobile Information Disclosure Act. From this action, it became a law that certain vehicle information must be affixed to the window of all new cars. It was the beginning of what we now know as the "window sticker" on new vehicles. This sheet of paper can be very helpful in your final choice of vehicles.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO