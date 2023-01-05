ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CarPro Advice: New Vehicle Window Stickers

Almer Monroney, who went by Mike, may be the best friend you have never met. He was, in fact, a politician. It was Monroney, a Senator from Oklahoma, who in 1958 authored the Automobile Information Disclosure Act. From this action, it became a law that certain vehicle information must be affixed to the window of all new cars. It was the beginning of what we now know as the "window sticker" on new vehicles. This sheet of paper can be very helpful in your final choice of vehicles.
OKLAHOMA STATE
SFGate

CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse

It depends on who you ask at CES, where companies are showing off innovations that could immerse us deeper into virtual reality, otherwise known as VR. The metaverse — essentially a buzzword for three-dimensional virtual communities where people can meet, work and play — was a key theme during the four-day tech gathering in Las Vegas that ends Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy