Tallahassee, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida couple arrested for allegedly molesting 2-year-old, deputies said

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly sexually abused a 2-year-old in October 2022, Volusia County deputies said. Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31, are charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of child abuse, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park

A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL

