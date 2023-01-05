Read full article on original website
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple arrested for allegedly molesting 2-year-old, deputies said
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly sexually abused a 2-year-old in October 2022, Volusia County deputies said. Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31, are charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of child abuse, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Man robbed Florida bank because he needed money to finish 'filming a movie:' DOJ
A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery after he robbed a credit union in Belle Isle while visiting Florida last year. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense after he robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle on June 28, 2022.
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
Orlando man who shot man to death over a chair sentenced to 20 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a man shot and killed following an argument over a chair was in court as his accused killer took a plea deal. Investigators said Chris Taylor killed Marlin Fryer Sr. nearly three years ago. Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison as...
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Girl, 15, accused of shooting at deputies rejects 20-year plea deal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies rejected a plea deal Thursday. In court, the judge offered Nicole Jackson a plea deal of 20 years in prison and restitution, but she declined the deal. Jackson had also tried to convince the judge...
WESH
Man sentenced for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. Head along with three other men went...
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
Orange County tow company investigated for illegal towing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County towing company is being investigated for unlawful towing. In early December, the Florida Highway Patrol began an investigation into Ready for Action Collision after a rental vehicle which had been unlawfully solicited by the business was located and towed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing and fatally shooting a man outside a hotel on International Drive. Officers said Nicholas Anderson, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said after...
villages-news.com
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.
fox35orlando.com
Lakeland police: Mother intentionally drove into lake with two young children inside car, killing all 3
LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland say they believe a mother intentionally drove her vehicle into a lake with her two children inside last week, killing all three. Lakeland police responded to the west side of Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to find a submerged vehicle about 15 feet from the shoreline.
