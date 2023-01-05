ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EST

Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace. NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for his tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies. That's a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million. Sales for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions. “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal account the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.
‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate

Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
Mad Minute stories for Jan. 10, 2023

A British delivery driver stole over £20,000 ($24,360) worth of goods, including over £12,000 ($14,616) of wine and spirits that he was supposed to deliver to businesses, the Birmingham Mail reported. The thief, former soldier Paul McGauley, was employed by an agency to work for the logistics company...
U.S. Mails Out Some COVID Tests That are About to Expire

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) – If you ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently, you might want to check the expiration dates. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID tests, some will still expire soon, CBS News reported.
Weather, climate disasters cause $165B in damage, kill 474 in 2022

There were 18 weather events and natural disasters in the U.S. where damages exceeded $1 billion, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Those weather and climate change events killed 474 people, according to the U.S. agency. Major disasters in the U.S. last year included Hurricanes Ian, Nicole...
