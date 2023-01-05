Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EST
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace. NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for his tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies. That's a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million. Sales for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions. “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal account the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.
Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in floodwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter...
‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate
Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
Mad Minute stories for Jan. 10, 2023
A British delivery driver stole over £20,000 ($24,360) worth of goods, including over £12,000 ($14,616) of wine and spirits that he was supposed to deliver to businesses, the Birmingham Mail reported. The thief, former soldier Paul McGauley, was employed by an agency to work for the logistics company...
U.S. Mails Out Some COVID Tests That are About to Expire
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) – If you ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently, you might want to check the expiration dates. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID tests, some will still expire soon, CBS News reported.
Weather, climate disasters cause $165B in damage, kill 474 in 2022
There were 18 weather events and natural disasters in the U.S. where damages exceeded $1 billion, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Those weather and climate change events killed 474 people, according to the U.S. agency. Major disasters in the U.S. last year included Hurricanes Ian, Nicole...
