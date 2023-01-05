Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace. NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for his tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies. That's a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million. Sales for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions. “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal account the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO