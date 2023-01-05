ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Do Manchester United need another striker? Erik ten Hag explains why Anthony Martial is not enough

Manchester United made it five wins from five since the end of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup on January 6. After a difficult start to the season, which included a home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion and that hugely embarrassing 4-0 loss at Brentford, Erik ten Hag has taken a firm grip on the tiller of a ship that has been listing in troubled waters for far too long.
Christian Pulisic injury update: Chelsea, USMNT winger suffers right knee issue vs Man City

Last summer, there were consistent rumors that Christian Pulisic would seek a new home after struggling through years of inconsistent playing time at Chelsea. The American ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge, and while life under new manager Graham Potter didn't exactly start any more promising, he eventually worked his way into a consistent role.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for La Liga clash

Barcelona have a tough test to keep hold of their top spot in the La Liga table as they travel to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana will be further tested as they live for three matches without striker Robert Lewandowski, who was suspended for gestures towards an official and will miss this match plus the next two.
'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz injury forces Australian Open withdrawal

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.
'This year is my year' - Bernard Tomic backs himself for top 100 despite Australian Open snub

Bernard Tomic isn't too worried about his Australian Open snubbing, insisting 'this year is my year' and he wants to 'get back to where I belong'. The world No.462 wasn't among the wildcards announced for Australian Open qualifying by Tennis Australia, with the 30-year-old set to not be involved at Melbourne Park for the first time in 15 years.

