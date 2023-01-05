Read full article on original website
Most Premier League goals record in a season: How many Erling Haaland needs to score to set new mark
New Man City striker Erling Haaland is lighting up the Premier League in his first season playing in the English top flight. The Norwegian has bagged an incredible 21 goals through his first 16 matches, putting him on record pace. He is scoring goals at an utterly unbelievable rate, with 1.44 goals per 90 minutes.
Do Manchester United need another striker? Erik ten Hag explains why Anthony Martial is not enough
Manchester United made it five wins from five since the end of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup on January 6. After a difficult start to the season, which included a home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion and that hugely embarrassing 4-0 loss at Brentford, Erik ten Hag has taken a firm grip on the tiller of a ship that has been listing in troubled waters for far too long.
Christian Pulisic injury update: Chelsea, USMNT winger suffers right knee issue vs Man City
Last summer, there were consistent rumors that Christian Pulisic would seek a new home after struggling through years of inconsistent playing time at Chelsea. The American ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge, and while life under new manager Graham Potter didn't exactly start any more promising, he eventually worked his way into a consistent role.
Do FA Cup ties go to extra time and penalties? Rules on penalty shootouts, replays when matches end in a draw
It's time for the big teams to finally join the fun in the 2022/23 FA Cup. After six qualifying rounds — the first of which started in early August — and two 'proper' rounds, the Premier League sides were put into the pot for the third-round draw, which threw up some likely entertaining fixtures.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for La Liga clash
Barcelona have a tough test to keep hold of their top spot in the La Liga table as they travel to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana will be further tested as they live for three matches without striker Robert Lewandowski, who was suspended for gestures towards an official and will miss this match plus the next two.
Is Emma Raducanu playing in the Australian Open? Injury updates ahead of 2023 Grand Slam
Emma Raducanu's horror run of injuries has continued with the British No.1 in doubt to play at the Australian Open after injuring herself at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The 20-year-old was in tears as the 2021 US Open champion was forced to withdraw mid-match during the New Zealand lead-up tournament.
'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz injury forces Australian Open withdrawal
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
What is Prime energy drink? Explaining price, where to buy drink from KSI and Logan Paul
In between boxing and entertaining their millions of fans on YouTube, businessmen and social media sensations Logan Paul and KSI revealed last year that they had "worked countless hours" on a new collaboration. The result is Prime – a drinks product so popular on its UK release that eager customers...
‘It sucks’: Usman Khawaja left to wait for his maiden double ton after third day is washed out
Rain managed to pose more of a problem to Usman Khawaja than the South African bowlers previously did after the third day of the final Test match in the series was completely washed out. Khawaja will be left to twiddle his thumbs and envision all of the possible double century...
Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.
'This year is my year' - Bernard Tomic backs himself for top 100 despite Australian Open snub
Bernard Tomic isn't too worried about his Australian Open snubbing, insisting 'this year is my year' and he wants to 'get back to where I belong'. The world No.462 wasn't among the wildcards announced for Australian Open qualifying by Tennis Australia, with the 30-year-old set to not be involved at Melbourne Park for the first time in 15 years.
