Guest
3d ago
If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, all remote workers wouldn’t have had the opportunity to work from home. They need to get back to normal business operations! Period They all were hired to work in the office and serve the public. Those hired during the pandemic and are from other cities should be granted remote work. Those were their hiring conditions. Managers and all officers need to be readily available in office too!!!
12
whynut
2d ago
not til February then February will get here and postponed until next month and so forth, people got lazy
6
Related
Local union leaders push back on state’s plan to remove telework for employees
A Union's local branch president said many state workers are confused about the new plan for employees to come back to the office.
KOAT 7
New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
Lawmakers seek to raise New Mexico’s minimum wage
The state legislature begins its 60-day session on January 17.
New Mexico federal lawmakers sworn in
House members were sworn in after the Speaker of the House was selected.
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators
Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez talks about issues he wants to tackle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Raul Torrez is New Mexico's new Attorney General and on Thursday Target 7 sat down with him in his first interview since taking office. During the interview, he discussed various issues he hopes to tackle in his new position. He first addressed the topic of contract...
December sets new record for New Mexico recreational cannabis sales
"Sales are all over the place from edibles, vapes, concentrates, and every single piece of business is picking up," Grass Station General Manager Mike Dingess said.
KOAT 7
Proposed House Bill calls for speed cameras on New Mexico highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will meet soon for a 60-day session and we're already seeing pre-filings of what we can expect. House Bill 22 is a piece of pre-filed legislation that could change the way speed cameras are utilized in New Mexico. “It's a big change...
Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings
Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on New Mexico oil and gas leases
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – More New Mexico land is under consideration for oil and gas development. But before 19 parcels of land are offered up to developers, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is taking relevant public comment. The land parcels are located in Eddy, Lea, and Chaves County. In total, they add up to 3,279.49 […]
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
kunm.org
FRI: Five Democratic officials' homes and offices shot up in New Mexico, + More
Democratic officials' homes, offices shot up in New Mexico - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Morgan Lee Associated Press. The homes or offices of five elected Democratic officials in New Mexico, including the new attorney general, have been buffeted by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected.
Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was the first-day legislators could start prefiling their bills for the legislative session. A few state representatives are proposing increasing the minimum wage. This comes after it just increased across the state. Democratic Representatives Miguel Garcia and Christine Chandler each introduced separate bills to increase the minimum wage. However, minimum wage […]
KRQE News 13
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities....
