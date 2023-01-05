ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many run-a-ways are missing children! Parents live day to day, not knowing if their child is even alive. This is a chance to be reconnected. So now, when parents say no to a sex change, they can simply run away? No 👎⛔ Make them become emancipated if they want to play grown up.

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Hochul has until Jan. 30 on Grieving Families Act

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The family of Raelynn Rosemary Huber celebrated her 3rd birthday last week. But Raelynn wasn't there to celebrate with them. "We had a cake with her ashes seated where she should be: surrounded by all her family that loves her, and that was very hard and that's not ever going to stop," her grandmother Bernadette Smith said.
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
