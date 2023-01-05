Read full article on original website
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman
IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Fort Hall man charged after police say he stabbed another man ‘at least a dozen times’
POCATELLO — A local man accused of stabbing his friend claims an unknown assailant attacked them. Ryder Slade Menta, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show after he allegedly stabbed another man “at least a dozen times.”. Dec. 26, 2022. Bannock...
Blackfoot woman connected to several Pocatello burglaries charged with grand theft
POCATELLO — A woman police say was involved in a series of thefts from multiple local hardware stores has been charged with a number of felonies. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, faces felony charges for grand larceny, grand theft, and three counts of burglary, court records show. Between nine separate incidents, police reports show that Currie, and a male accomplice who is yet to be charged, allegedly stole around $4,500 worth of items.
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade
CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public. Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.
Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car
CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
Gandy Blacksmithing
A local man turned his hobby into a booming business. Dan Gandy -- who is a veteran -- started Gandy Blacksmithing a couple of years ago and business has taken off. Dan Gandy is a local veteran who started his business, Gandy Blacksmithing in 2021. His inspiration came from the show “Forged in Fire” - and he started by making a knife for a friend.
Tanker Truck Collides With Utility Pole in Pocatello
Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. According to a witness, the tanker truck turned from East Clark Street Onto North 17th Avenue and collided with a utility pole. That...
