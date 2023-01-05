ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip, SD

KELOLAND TV

14 horses, 2 donkeys seized in animal neglect investigation

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal neglect in Pennington County. Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office impounded 14 horses and two donkeys in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue related to a criminal investigation. The South Dakota Animal Industry Boarded is aiding in the investigation.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
WANBLEE, SD
sdpb.org

West River law enforcement concerned with increased public safety cost

West River law enforcement officials are stressing what lacks in the criminal justice system. They’re making pleas to state lawmakers about increased costs to public safety ahead of a session already defined by cutting taxes. Top officials with the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Department and State’s...
RAPID CITY, SD

