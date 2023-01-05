Read full article on original website
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: 1-6-23
SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday night of prep basketball in 2023 in South Dakota featured several ranked teams in action and some high flying highlights! Click on the video viewer to watch:. -Washington’s boys roll over visiting Aberdeen. -4th ranked...
NDSU women rally past USD
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State outscored South Dakota 9-1 in the final two minutes to pull out a 79-76 win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (8-9, 4-2 Summit) had won 13 straight meetings and 20 of 21 dating back to 2013. But...
Jackrabbit basketball teams bring down Fighting Hawks
BROOKINGS, S.D. & GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. Selland matched her career high...
Road to Frisco: Dakota News Now previews the FCS National Championship from Texas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and North Dakota State Bison are set to square off Sunday in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are in Frisco for the big game. On Friday,...
Stampede drop Des Moines to win fourth straight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another tally in the win column on Friday evening, with a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. A back-and-forth first and second period kept the matchup close after 40 minutes of play. The Stampede marked three goals, two in the first period and one in the second, and the Buccaneers marking two, one in each period.
FCS Championship Game weekend weather forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather will be better in Frisco, TX, than back home for the two teams competing in the FCS Championship game this weekend. North Dakota State and South Dakota State traveled to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS Championship game. Both teams and fans would agree will be able to enjoy better temperatures this weekend than those back home.
City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State, FCS Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and reporter Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and representatives are preparing for the game. Ovenden says on the...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
SDSU players soak in FCS Championship atmosphere
FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - The final bit of Jackrabbit Blue is down on one of Toyota Stadium’s endzones. While this trip to Frisco isn’t the first for many players for South Dakota State, it is the first time they’ve really got to soak in atmosphere.
Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team arrived in Frisco, TX yesterday evening, and the Pride of the Dakotas did a final run-through in Brookings Friday before hitting the road to join them. There are only 2 games remaining in this year’s college football...
Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls food tours are a way for people to explore Sioux Falls taste by taste. Dana Wohlwend joins Baylee in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours. “We hold our tours every Saturday. We have four different routes,”...
Lincoln tops Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots, ranked 2nd in boys’ AA basketball, rolled out to a 15 point first quarter lead and scored 29 points, giving them enough cushion to withstand the 3rd ranked Pierre Governors late runs and win 72-62 on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.
Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the ten years since the first Prime Time Gala, the organization has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota. Legendary country group, Alabama, are set to headline the Gala concert on Saturday, June 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The...
Northern State sweeps basketball double dip with Augustana
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP. After trailing by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter, the Wachs Arena crowd came to life and rallied Northern State to a 62-60 victory over in-state foe Augustana. Rianna Fillipi delivered the dagger, sinking the game-winning layup on a tough drive to the rim with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley has many events going on in the month of January. General Manager Dan Grider told us about Lazer Tubing every Saturday and Funski coming up. https://www.greatbearpark.com/
Washington alum Sydni Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas has announced the addition of Sydni Schetnan to his roster for the upcoming season. Schetnan, a Sioux Falls native, transfers to SDSU from Louisville, where she was a member of the Cardinal volleyball team that advanced to the national championship game in 2022.
KRUZ CONTROL! Coyotes sink UND on Perrott-Hunt’s heroics
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota won its third consecutive Summit League game on a last-second jumper by Kruz Perrott-Hunt to outlast North Dakota 62-60 in Grand Forks. The Thursday night match lifted the Coyotes to a .500 record at 8-8 (3-1 Summit) while the Fighting Hawks dropped their third straight game and fell to 6-10 (0-3 Summit).
Jackrabbit women blast Bison
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is certainly the kind of headline South Dakota State football fans would like to see in Sunday’s FCS National Championship game. The SDSU women got to a 35-9 lead in the first quarter against visiting North Dakota State and never looked back, blasting the Bison 94-63 in a battle of previously unbeaten Summit League teams.
