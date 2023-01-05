PEPPERDINE (7-9) Lewis 7-20 4-5 20, Porter 6-9 2-2 17, Basham 2-6 1-3 5, Mallette 7-13 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 7, Pitre 4-4 1-2 9, Moore 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-63 11-15 79. Halftime_Santa Clara 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 8-22 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1), Pepperdine 8-17 (Porter 3-4, Mallette 2-2, Lewis 2-7, Mitchell 1-4). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_Santa Clara 41 (Podziemski 10), Pepperdine 28 (Porter 6). Assists_Santa Clara 13 (Podziemski 6), Pepperdine 14 (Lewis 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Pepperdine 15. A_682 (3,104).
Comments / 0