Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Detroit News

Pistons end 5-game road trip with 2-3 record after loss to Spurs

The Pistons ended their second-longest road trip of the year on a losing note with a 121-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The Pistons entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 after a third quarter full of turnovers and inefficient shooting inside the paint. However, Detroit began the final quarter on a 10-5 run to cut the deficit to five.
FOX Sports

Detroit News

Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect

Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
