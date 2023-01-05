Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Pistons' Saddiq Bey on game-winner to beat Warriors: 'I kind of blacked out a little bit'
San Francisco — Overtime was almost certain. Klay Thompson had completed his trio of 3-pointers in the final minutes of the fourth quarter with one final dagger to tie the game with just one second remaining. Saddiq Bey, who was defending Thompson, got caught on a screen and could only watch the shot splash through the net.
Even with Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, Clippers crushed by Nuggets
Jamal Murray scored 18 points, Bones Hyland added 16, and the host Denver Nuggets used a big first half to
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid
Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid
Detroit News
Pistons end 5-game road trip with 2-3 record after loss to Spurs
The Pistons ended their second-longest road trip of the year on a losing note with a 121-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The Pistons entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 after a third quarter full of turnovers and inefficient shooting inside the paint. However, Detroit began the final quarter on a 10-5 run to cut the deficit to five.
FOX Sports
Knicks get 1st win in Canada since '15, beat Raptors 112-108
TORONTO (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and the New York Knicks won their fourth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 112-108 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes had 16...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic sizzles as Mavs best Pelicans
Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and the host Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a
Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Explode in Comeback Win Vs. Jazz
10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
Detroit News
Niyo: Amid NFL, NCAA questions, Jim Harbaugh's future remains partly cloudy
It’s probably time to get off the high horse, Michigan. Well past time, actually. And it might be too soon to dismiss the possibility that Jim Harbaugh will decide the time is right to ride off and join the Colts. Or the Broncos. Or whichever NFL franchise will have him this winter.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect
Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
