Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Hilton (HLT) Stock For Now
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT will likely benefit from a rise in leisure demand, unit-expansion efforts and its loyalty program. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures are headwinds. Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Growth Catalysts. Shares of...
NASDAQ
Nabors (NBR) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Nabors Industries (NBR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
NASDAQ
Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?
The streaming wars have never been more intense, characterized by endless viewing options on the market, all vying for consumer attention. One company in particular, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), might be an attractive investment because of its agnostic stance on its platform's content services. In other words, the thinking is that as more people cut the cable cord and move to streaming, Roku should benefit.
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, AAPL, HAS
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 44,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
JEMA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the JEMA ETF (Symbol: JEMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.88, changing hands as high as $35.94 per share. JEMA shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
SSRM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as high as $17.25 per share. SSR Mining Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
NASDAQ
Why 8x8 (EGHT) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? 8x8 (EGHT), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This telecommunications services company has an...
NASDAQ
Why Cullen/Frost (CFR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Comerica Incorporated (CMA), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
Comments / 0