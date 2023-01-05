Effective: 2023-01-08 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Greene and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, flooding of lowlands will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 21.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Sunday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 18.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

