SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Latvia swept a pair of luge World Cup races on home ice Sunday, and Emily Sweeney of the U.S. won her team-high fourth medal of the season by helping the Americans finish third in a team relay. Kristers Aparjods won gold in the men’s singles race, his third career World Cup victory and his second in a row on the Sigulda track. He finished two runs in 1 minute, 35.228 seconds, winning by more than a quarter-second over Max Langenhan of Germany. Langenhan finished in 1:35.481. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy, the World Cup men’s points leader, was third in 1:35.495. Tucker West was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th in 1:36.358. Jonny Gustafson was disqualified after a first-heat crash.

16 MINUTES AGO