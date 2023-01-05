ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine

“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Staffing shortage and illness fills up Kadlec’s capacity

RICHLAND, Wash. – Kadlec Regional Medical center is reporting beds are filling up once again. RSV, Covid, and the Flu, The tripledemic along with staffing shortages affected the hospital hard. Kadlec’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Pieper says the hospital is at full capacity. Dr. Pieper says the...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy