Dutch Bros. coffee makes big donation to Tri-Cities nonprofit helping people
Owners donated based on number of drinks sold.
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
northeastoregonnow.com
‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine
“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
Father with 2 kids is carjacked at gunpoint at Playground of Dreams in Tri-Cities
The man should be considered armed and dangerous and not approached, said police.
FOX 11 and 41
Staffing shortage and illness fills up Kadlec’s capacity
RICHLAND, Wash. – Kadlec Regional Medical center is reporting beds are filling up once again. RSV, Covid, and the Flu, The tripledemic along with staffing shortages affected the hospital hard. Kadlec’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Pieper says the hospital is at full capacity. Dr. Pieper says the...
Popular Mexican Food Truck Expands to Restaurant in Kennewick
A former Kennewick pizza joint is transforming into a Mexican restaurant. What was once 4th Base Pizza on South Auburn Street will soon be Picante Mexican Taqueria. According to the owner, Daisy Vargas, plans are to open in February. In a Facebook post:. The exact date will then be pending...
Will Richland school officials face recall over a COVID mask vote? The latest news
Here’s what the lawyers are telling the WA Supreme Court.
FOX 11 and 41
City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Hungry Coyotes Are Prowling Tri-Cities Neighborhoods, Protect Your Pets
It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack. One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video. Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Kennewick police investigating suspected carjacking
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police are investigating what is believed to be a carjacking at a local playground Saturday. According to a report, it happened just after 4 p.m. at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. Authorities said a man reported he was sitting in his car with his two children when another man walked up to the car...
Washington City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
