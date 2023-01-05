ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person robbed the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged in fatal New Year's morning fatal crash never had license

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with killing a 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man and critically injuring the man's parents on New Year's Day morning. According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his parents were on their way to church Sunday morning when police say Juan Felix-Avendano, driving a red Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed, slammed into the Toyota Rav 4 the Menomonee Falls family was in.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police search for critically missing 14-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Jael Rodriguez. Police say the teenager was last seen 5 a.m. Friday, near 54th & Mill Road in Milwaukee. He's described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 147 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI

