ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development

BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
BROOKFIELD, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-7-23 young professionals of fdl future 5 recipients

Young Professionals of Fond du Lac have announced the Future 5 recipients. This year’s recipients are Campbellsport Village administrator Charlie Kudy, President of LEB Insurance Group, Michael Leb, Josh Michjels and Becca Schumacher with Wisconsin Lighting Lab, and Jon Venhuizen with SIA Insurance. The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac established the Future 5 Award in 2013 as a way to support and recognize upcoming leaders in the community.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion

WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
NEW BERLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?

It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

14th & Erie Avenue Repair Plans Now in Place – Operations Begin Monday

After assessing what was causing settlement of the roadway at the intersection of North 14th Street and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan, the Department of Public Works has announced its plans to effect repairs to the storm sewer and pavement. The Department’s announcement on Friday stated that repairs will begin Monday,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Milwaukee

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health

OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumnews1.com

31-hour I-41 freeway closure: What to expect

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning a full freeway closure of a portion Interstate 41 starting Friday night. The 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41, between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street, will go from Friday night Jan. 6 until Sunday morning Jan. 8. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
KENOSHA, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Independent Record Stores Take Milwaukee

New independently owned record stores are popping up in Milwaukee after The Exclusive Company, America’s oldest full-line independent record store chain, permanently closed all locations after 66 years of business. Cameron Knoll has the story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy