FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
radioplusinfo.com
1-7-23 young professionals of fdl future 5 recipients
Young Professionals of Fond du Lac have announced the Future 5 recipients. This year’s recipients are Campbellsport Village administrator Charlie Kudy, President of LEB Insurance Group, Michael Leb, Josh Michjels and Becca Schumacher with Wisconsin Lighting Lab, and Jon Venhuizen with SIA Insurance. The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac established the Future 5 Award in 2013 as a way to support and recognize upcoming leaders in the community.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion
WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
CBS 58
Racine Unified School District moves forward with major remodel, looks to hire small, diverse construction companies
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is moving forward with a major remodel in the new year. The $595 million 2020 referendum project aims to improve and expand the district's facilities. "This is a huge project, but it's very significant because it's a school district,"...
CBS 58
Waukesha County landfill redevelopment project causes concern for area environmentalist
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Jan. 6, a waste management redevelopment project caused concern for a Waukesha County grassroots environmental organization. Falls React II pushed back against a multi-year project aimed at modernizing storage for soil and waste. The group said the project could cause health concerns for...
wearegreenbay.com
Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
milwaukeemag.com
How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?
It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wxerfm.com
14th & Erie Avenue Repair Plans Now in Place – Operations Begin Monday
After assessing what was causing settlement of the roadway at the intersection of North 14th Street and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan, the Department of Public Works has announced its plans to effect repairs to the storm sewer and pavement. The Department’s announcement on Friday stated that repairs will begin Monday,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Milwaukee
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spectrumnews1.com
Fire mechanic set to retire after over 30 years with the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A long-standing city employee has dedicated his life to the city of Milwaukee. “The Shop” is where fire trucks and other vehicles for the Milwaukee fire department are repaired. It’s been around for over 90 years in the Milwaukee community. And it’s constantly full of...
WisDOT extends comment period for I-94 expansion project
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for its alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health
OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
spectrumnews1.com
31-hour I-41 freeway closure: What to expect
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning a full freeway closure of a portion Interstate 41 starting Friday night. The 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41, between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street, will go from Friday night Jan. 6 until Sunday morning Jan. 8. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
mediamilwaukee.com
Independent Record Stores Take Milwaukee
New independently owned record stores are popping up in Milwaukee after The Exclusive Company, America’s oldest full-line independent record store chain, permanently closed all locations after 66 years of business. Cameron Knoll has the story.
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
