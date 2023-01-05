I-80 Speedway closing permanently, iconic items auctioned off

For nearly 20 years fans have packed the stands in order to witness the thrill of a race.

"I am a second-generation racer so we raced cars for quite a few years and race was all part of what we had done," said Steve Kosiski, co-owner of I-80 Speedway.

In 2004, Steve Kosiski and his brother Joe bought the I-80 speedway. They needed more land for their co-part facility right next door.

"We were expanding at the seams, we needed more land so we bought the racetrack, feeling we bought another business we could run," Kosiski said

And it was quite the business to run a few tough years to start.

"Now it's really successful the last several years," Kosiski said.

3 News Now talked to Dan Taylor, who has been the speedway's announcer for the last 7 years. He heard the news last year.

"To have Joe Kosiski stand up there and say this will be the final season of I-80 speedway whether we sell the land or not, that's kind of the part where I started shaking and started thinking oh no this is it, we are going to have one last year to enjoy this," Taylor said.

And nearly a year later came the Kosiski's public announcement that the land will be sold along with everything that makes it race.

"We are getting at that age and opportunities come about for the land value to have other things happen on the facility," Kosiski said.

The grandstands, classic cars and even the scoreboard are all up for auction.

"All the light towers will be going, so if there is someone looking for light towers for a ball field or who knows what they might need light towers for," Kosiski said.

The auction will start on Monday, January 9 and run through January 16.

"I'd love to have a chair. I'd love to have some stuff up in the announcer's booth, that I spent so much time in or if I had the room I'd auction for the scoreboard, I mean that would be kind of fun to put up in my backyard," Taylor said.

Everything on the property is a part of the history and community built year after year.

"I will miss a lot of the fans, the friends that are around here, we have built a lot of friendship with people around, so that will be something highly missed," Kosiski said.

And the memories will carry on.

"Watching the drivers perform, watching the fans cheer on and the support fans had for I-80 speedway and the drivers, it's definitely something that I will hopefully remember for the rest of my life," Taylor said.

"Racing is not over," Kosiski said.

"We are not retiring. We are far from it," Kosiski said.

There are five auction rings with available items to view and bid on.

