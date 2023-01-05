ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

E Ink Launches E Ink Prism™ 3, A Multi-Color ePaper Film Enabling Product Personalization

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTLVw_0k41C0QT00

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Prism™ 3, a next generation segmented display that features dynamic color changing capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005819/en/

(Photo: BMW)

E Ink Prism 3 offers product designers to choose from eight (8) colors and combine them with patterns to create rich, dynamic surfaces. Additional benefits include:

  • Low energy consumption – E Ink’s renowned bistability means that power is only consumed when displays are updated; no power is consumed once the color is displayed
  • Priority on personalization – Designers have the option of combining intricate patterns and colors onto the surface to further enhance their products
  • Thin and durable – Rugged design provides a thin and light solution for surface displays

E Ink Prism 3 is the next generation E Ink Prism film, which bridges the gap between traditional static materials and digital technology with dynamically changing materials. Fully programmable, designers can now integrate endless materials with changeable colors and patterns. At CES 2023, BMW is using E Ink Prism 3 to create a multi-colored skin on their new i Vision DEE concept car, the first use of E Ink Prism 3 in automotive applications.

“E Ink Prism creates unique experiences like never before. Product developers and designers now have the ability to integrate E Ink technology to create dynamic surfaces,” said Paul Apen, chief business and operating officer of E Ink Corporation, US Operations. “E Ink Prism offers the ability to design in a low power, sustainable display solution that is customizable and offers endless design opportunities through a combination of changing colors, patterns, and user-defined programs. E Ink works to enable solutions that allow our customers to design smarter devices for a sustainable future.”

E Ink Prism 3 use cases span industries, with applications in appliances, retail, consumer electronics, residential applications, apparel, and industrial goods. E Ink Prism is rugged and flexible which enables manufacturers and fabricators to cut, shape and integrate with a wide variety of substrates. Its low power consumption reduces or eliminates the need for electrical outlets and enables alternative options such as batteries and renewable energy sources.

E Ink Prism 3 is part of E Ink’s segmented display product line. In this type of product, a drive line is mapped for each segment, enabling simple graphic or numerical displays. Unlike products requiring a thin film transistor (TFT), E Ink Prism 3 can be manufactured in any 2D shape, for example, a circle, triangle, or abstract shape, enhancing industrial designs.

E Ink’s display technology is ultra-low power because it is bistable. Paired with digital paper’s industry-leading energy efficiency, E Ink is enabling its partners to disrupt industries through sustainable technologies and has been integrated into everything from eReaders to cell phones to medical wearables to logistical tags and digital signage.

As companies and consumers alike continue to prioritize sustainable models, E Ink is committed to zero carbon emissions by 2040 and recently achieved RE20, where 20% of the energy used by the company is generated from renewable sources. E Ink’s sustainability initiatives are part of the company’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, which also includes efforts to support local communities and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005819/en/

CONTACT: E Ink:

Anna Halstead

Racepoint Global

617-624-3213

eink@racepointglobal.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGY GREEN TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: E Ink

PUB: 01/05/2023 12:43 AM/DISC: 01/05/2023 12:43 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Taps Leonardo DRS to Provide Additional M-LIDS Counter-UAS Platforms

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded a contract to provide additional counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms in support of U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005946/en/ U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
VIRGINIA STATE
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The Associated Press

Quectel Continues to Drive Digital Transformation With Advanced Smart Module, Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Technologies at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is today demonstrating its smart module capabilities with compute-intensive and edge intelligence applications. Using Quectel’s high performance SG865W-WF smart module, the demonstration showcases how future use cases of industrial applications, digital signage, unattended retail, fleet management and healthcare can be enabled with edge intelligence and machine vision functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005278/en/ Quectel continues to drive digital transformation with advanced smart module, edge intelligence and machine vision technologies at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005231/en/ UEI announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally. #CES2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Razer Pushes the Boundaries of Gaming Innovation With Exciting Announcements at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- (CES 2023) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, ushers in its showcase at CES 2023 with all-new, innovative technologies for attendees to get exclusive first looks. Among groundbreaking concepts and product announcements, CES 2023 is the first opportunity for gamers and tech enthusiasts to get hands-on with the upcoming Razer Edge, the ultimate Android handheld gaming device. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005366/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Top Speed

A Compact Tesla Model 2 Could Arrive in 2024

For some time now, there have been repeated rumors about a new entry-level model from electric car pioneer Tesla. But after more time had to be allotted for the development of the eagerly awaited Cybertruck, delays in the development of the announced Tesla robotaxis, and Elon Musk's now completed Twitter takeover, the compact, lower-price Tesla took a back seat. Now, however, s Tesla stock analytic firm is reporting the electric automaker is still working intensively on a compact Model 2 and could unveil it as early as 2024.
The Associated Press

CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Is the metaverse closer than we think?. It depends on who you ask at CES, where companies are showing off innovations that could immerse us deeper into virtual reality, otherwise known as VR. The metaverse — essentially a buzzword for three-dimensional virtual communities where people...
The Associated Press

ETAG Tech Selects Atmosic’s Bluetooth Low Energy Solutions for its Electronic Shelf Label Portfolio

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ETAG Tech, an leader in ultra-low power and high-performance electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced a partnership to bring Atmosic’s ultra-low power wireless solutions to ETAG Tech’s ESL portfolio. ETAG Tech is using Atmosic’s ATM2 system-on-chips (SoCs) for several ESL designs and will be incorporating Atmosic’s ATM3 SoC in future designs to take advantage of energy harvesting technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005015/en/ Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates. Extreme-low-power and standards-driven communication ensure a long-term and robust operation. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World

TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- GIGABYTE, a leading supplier of computer hardware and pioneer in the tech industry, presents “ Power of Computing ” at CES 2023 to demonstrate exceptional computing prowess that drives innovative technologies forward. An extensive range of enterprise and personal computer solutions are brought to the show to resonate with the theme. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005713/en/ GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
marketplace.org

Can AI chatbots like ChatGPT compete with Google search?

If you haven’t played with ChatGPT before, it really is amazing. It’s kind of like having a friend who read the entire internet. Type in a question, and it’ll type back a response. Here, take a look. Over a month ago, just about the entire internet freaked...
The Associated Press

Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- For ZOVOO, the innovation leader in the disposable e-cigarette industry, 2022 was a year of all-around breakthrough. With the spirit of continuous innovation and excellence, ZOVOO has won 12 Vape Awards in the space of a year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005468/en/ Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ncardia and Cellistic recruit Gustavo Mahler to lead the businesses through their next phase of growth

LEIDEN, Netherlands & MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Ncardia and Cellistic continue to build their leadership teams by recruiting Gustavo Mahler as Chief Executive Officer. Gustavo was most recently a Venture Partner with DYNAMK Capital where he invested in leading life sciences tools, technologies, and services. Prior to this role Gustavo spent ten years leading and growing CMC Biologics (now AGC Biologics) resulting in CMC’s sale to Asahi Glass Corporation for €520 million which created AGC Biologics. Gustavo also held global leadership positions at Bayer Healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005118/en/ Gustavo Mahler (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Semtech Corporation and Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Waiting Period Under the HSR Act

CAMARILLO, Calif. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) (“Semtech”) and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra”) today announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005923/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Gelesis to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Gelesis (NYSE: GLS), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that the Company will participate in the 25 th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005182/en/ Gelesis is the maker of Plenity, an FDA-cleared weight management product. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy