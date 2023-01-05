ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops

Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person robbed the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County deputy accused; allegedly stole money during eviction

MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with a criminal misdemeanor after allegedly taking money found during an eviction last spring. Christopher Boyd, 40, of Brown Deer was charged last month with attempted misconduct in office, acting in excess of lawful authority. It is unclear if Boyd has an attorney. When a FOX6 News reporter stopped by Boyd's home, a man said through a doorbell camera that he was not giving any interviews.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Mall shooting; accused shooter reaches plea deal

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The teen accused of wounding eight people during a 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa has reached a plea deal. Xavier Sevilla pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 to five counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. Five other criminal counts – including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon – are being dismissed and read into the court record for the purpose of sentencing.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged

MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy