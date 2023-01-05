Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Solid fourth quarter lifts West Genesee boys basketball over Nottingham
Class AA opponents West Genesee and Nottingham went toe-to-toe in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division contest on Friday. The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in the state, used a solid run in the fourth quarter to down the Bulldogs by a score of 79-55.
High school roundup: Whitesboro captures Mt. Markham girls volleyball tournament title
Whitesboro head girls volleyball coach Kelly Lenard said her team has struggled in regular-season tournaments this season. Saturday’s Mount Markham tournament, however, was different for the Warriors.
C-NS, Baldwinsville, Cazenovia win team titles at John Arcaro Memorial Invitational (52 photos)
Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.
Baldwinsville boys hockey blanks Skaneateles, defends Duke Schneider Memorial crown
Baldwinsville took on Skaneateles in the championship game of the Lakers’ annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Bees grabbed their second-straight title following a 2-0 victory over Skaneateles. Last season, Baldwinsville topped Section I’s Pelham to capture the tournament trophy.
Reliving 2003: With Carmelo Anthony in foul trouble, Syracuse rallies to beat Seton Hall in Big East opener
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. AN UNLIKELY RALLY.
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
High school roundup: Mount Markham girls volleyball remains unbeaten
The Mount Markham varsity girls volleyball squad remained unbeaten following a 3-0 victory over Waterville on Friday in a Center State Conference matchup. The Mustangs, who improved to 7-0 on the season, have also won 21-straight sets.
Syracuse lost, but freshman Maliq Brown played well in homecoming game at Virginia: ‘It felt good’
Charlottesville, Va. ― With starting forward Benny Williams out with a stomach bug, Jim Boeheim had a decision to make prior to Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday. Give the starting nod to Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-9 freshman, or John Bol Ajak, a 6-10 redshirt junior. It would be the first career start for either one.
Wahoo Winner: Syracuse basketball loses to Virginia 73-66 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse basketball’s 73-66 loss to Virginia is what you make of it. The result? Well, that was what most expected as the Cavaliers won its fourth-straight game against the Orange with its famed pack-line defense, a passing clinic (more on that below) and being the latest team to expose SU’s zone defense at the 3-point line.
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
Early mistakes doom Syracuse in gutsy near-comeback at Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Virginia loomed Saturday as a ripe opportunity. Syracuse traveled to the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday with a chance to notch an impressive win in a difficult place to play. The Cavaliers were No. 18 in college basketball’s NET coming into the game. They were ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.
localsyr.com
Jordan-Elbridge showed its support for Damar Hamlin Friday with a Buffalo Bills-themed basketball game
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The bleachers at Jordan-Elbridge High School were a sea of blue and red Friday night as students and spectators showed their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he continues to recover in the hospital. The idea for a Buffalo Bills-themed basketball game came from...
High school roundup: Bishop Grimes tops Bishop Ludden in boys basketball
A solid defensive effort guided Bishop Grimes to a 60-48 victory over Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Onondaga High School League Liberty Central Division action. The Cobras, ranked 24th in the state in Class A, grinded out a win against the Gaelic Knights, Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney said.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVa_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Virginia may be known for defense, but the Cavaliers’ offense sliced up Syracuse
Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers are often lauded for their tenacious, vice-like defense, but on Saturday it was the Cavaliers’ offense that worked with the precision of a Swiss watch in dissecting Syracuse’s zone. Virginia held off a late Syracuse charge for a 73-66 victory at...
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
Virginia’s defense wraps up Syracuse in 73-66 win
Charlottesville, Va. ― The Syracuse Orange tried to rally, but a 23-point deficit was too much to overcome. The 11th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers held off the Orange for a 73-66 victory at the John Paul Jones Arena here in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. With 15 minutes remaining in the game,...
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0