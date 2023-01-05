ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBGl8_0k41BlfS00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide.

“Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close out games and make plays down the stretch.”

Collins also grabbed 12 rebounds as Atlanta bounced back after losing 143-141 in double overtime at Golden State on Monday night. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray each scored 21 points.

“It’s been a long week, dropping four games,” Murray said. “This is the NBA. It’s a long season. You get to redeem yourself. …we are going in the right direction.

The Hawks trailed 117-113 with 1:16 left. But Young converted a layup and a foul shot, and Murray made two free throws and a layup as part of a game-ending 7-0 run for Atlanta.

“We couldn’t get the necessary stops down the stretch,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “They basically just went at what they thought was the mismatch and got layups.”

Sacramento had the ball in the final seconds, but De’Aaron Fox had a floater blocked by Onyeka Okongwu and Domantas Sabonis also missed a jumper.

The Hawks had dropped five of six.

Fox led Sacramento with 25 points. Kevin Huerter made four 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, and Harrison Barnes scored 22. Sabonis had 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

“We fouled too much late,” Huerter said. “I think just a lot of mental mistakes at the end of the game there. We got a lead and just didn’t lock in.”

The Kings were 25 of 25 at the free-throw line before Sabonis missed a pair in the final minute.

TIP-INS

Hawks: C Clint Capela was ruled out before the game with a right calf strain. ... Young and coach Nate McMillan both received technical fouls with 2:54 left in the second quarter.

Kings: Sabonis recorded his 15th consecutive double-double, tying DeMarcus Cousins for the longest double-double streak in franchise history. His 28 double-doubles leads the NBA this season.

Hawks: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Kings: Host Lakers on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put the ball in EJ’s hands tonight and he made really good decisions,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “And he made things happen.” Morris Udeze scored 22 with 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Harris scores 24 as CS Fullerton beats Hawaii 79-72 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris scored 24 points and Cal State Fullerton beat Hawaii 79-72 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping the Rainbow Warriors seven-game win streak. Harris had two layups in an 8-0 run in overtime to send the Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West Conference) to the win. He added five rebounds. Max Jones had 16 points and six rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also scored 16. Bernardo da Silva led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Noel Coleman added 16 points and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 60. Beon Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds. Up next for CSU Fullerton is a matchup Wednesday with UC Irvine on the road. Hawaii hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Sports

Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games

WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers after John Tavares’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Blues take on the Wild in Central Division action

St. Louis Blues (19-18-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-13-3, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -191, Blues +160; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues. Minnesota has a 22-13-3 record overall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Tipton scores 21 as Jacksonville State tops Bellarmine 75-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points in Bellarmine’s 75-62 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Tipton shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Knights (7-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Alec Pfriem was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears' Week 18 matchup with Vikings Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-13) will face the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to close out the 2022 season on a positive note. After a 41-10 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, the Bears will face a Vikings team contending for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Meanwhile, Chicago has a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If the Bears lose and the Houston Texans win, Chicago would lock up that top selection.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Roberts leads San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 72-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 72-70 on Saturday night. Roberts shot 7 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dons (12-7, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Julian Rishwain added 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Williams scored 10. Keli Leaupepe paced the Lions (12-6) with 22 points and six rebounds. Cameron Shelton added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alex Merkviladze totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. Roberts scored 15 in the second half to rally the Dons from a 36-32 halftime deficit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy