Oregon State

411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review

Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando

Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
411mania.com

Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
411mania.com

Mickie James Respects Jordynne Grace Ahead Match At Impact Hard to Kill

Mickie James faced Jordynne Grace in a title vs. career match at Impact Hard to Kill, and she recently touched on significance of the bout. James and Grace were on Busted Open Radio promoting the match at the January 13th PPV, and you can see a couple highlights from James below (per Fightful:
411mania.com

WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Schedules First Pit Fight With Speedball Bailey & Kenny King

In a recent tweet, Impact Wrestling announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King will face off in the promotion’s first Pit Fight on January 19th’s episode of IMPACT. Unless pre-taping is employed, the match will likely be held at the January 14th IMPACT tapings in Atlanta, GA. You can follow the rising tensions between the two wrestlers and see the official announcement in the social media posts below.
411mania.com

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus

– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
411mania.com

AEW Fight Forever Will Be Part Off IGN Fan Fest 2023

IGN has announced that AEW Fight Forever will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest in February. The game currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected to be released on all current platforms. AEW’s Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions.
411mania.com

NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
411mania.com

New Segment Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

An additional segment is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles. The updated lineup for the show is:. * Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The...
411mania.com

Updated Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped some additional matches after AEW Battle of the Belts V for next week’s episode of Dark. You can see the final two results below, per PWInsider:. *Tay Melo and Anna Jay def. Teal Piper & Kel. Piper is the daughter of Roddy Piper and got a big reaction from the Portland crowd.

