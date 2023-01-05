ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Decrease On 1/4/23

The viewership numbers for the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 4 drew 864,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 876,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18...
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion

Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Orange Cassidy: Good At Punching | Newsworthy 1/7/23

Welcome to 2023 and the first Newsworthy of the year! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of January 1st... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Details On WWE Employee Meeting

WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
