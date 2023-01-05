Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Decrease On 1/4/23
The viewership numbers for the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 4 drew 864,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 876,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18...
Orange Cassidy On How He'd Beat Bryan Danielson: I'd Try To Punch Him In The Face And Pin Him
Orange Cassidy has a sound strategy for beating Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson is set to run a gauntlet of opponents through February 8 as he looks to earn an AEW Championship match against MJF at AEW Revolution. While it is unknown who Danielson will face over the next month, should...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
Vince McMahon returning to WWE | Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie
We are back! Maggie was ill last week, so we could not COEXIST! However, Maggie is back and feeling better, and we are ready to go for our first episode of 2023!. Welcome to a NEW EPISODE of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie!. - #Mercedes Mone F.K.A. #SashaBanks debuts in...
GCW Save Me Results (1/7): Homicide, Nick Wayne, Nick Gage In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held its GCW Save Me event on January 7 from Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. GCW Save Me Results (1/7) - Cole Radrick def. Arez. - Starboy Charlie def. ASF. - GCW...
Orange Cassidy: Good At Punching | Newsworthy 1/7/23
Welcome to 2023 and the first Newsworthy of the year! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of January 1st... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Alexa Bliss Will Appear On 1/9 WWE Raw To Explain Her Post-Match Attack On Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss will explain her actions following her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. It was announced during the commercial break on the January 6 episode of SmackDown that Alexa will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 to address her actions from the previous episode of WWE Raw.
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL (1/7): Roxanne Perez Defends NXT Women's Title
NXT held a live event on January 7 at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL (1/7) - Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. - Xyon Quinn def....
Details On WWE Employee Meeting
WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
Variety Looks At The Rock's Relationship With DC, Shelton Benjamin Gets A Standing Ovation | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 5, 2023:. - Variety ran a story on Dwayne Johnson's failed bid to become more involved with DC Comics' movies and the brand's extended universe. Fans can read the full story here. - The major wrestling news story of the day...
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
John Laurinaitis Appearance At WrestleCon Canceled By Vendor Due To Negative Feedback
John Laurinaitis won't be at WrestleCon. On Wednesday it was reported that Laurinaitis would be at WrestleCon in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend. He was being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. On Thursday, Bobby Fulton took to social media to reveal Laurinaitis' appearance has been canceled...
Hakushi, AKIRA, And Marufuji To Face Sting, Darby Allin, And Great Muta In Muta's Final Bout
Great Muta gets opponents for his final match. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji will team to face Sting, Darby Allin, and The Great Muta in Muta's final bout on January 22. The event is being billed as "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" and will take...
Lady Frost Talks IMPACT Departure, Free Agency, CMLL Run, COLD PUNS | Interview
