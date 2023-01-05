Read full article on original website
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Various News: Jade Cargill Hits Milestone As AEW TBS Champion, Highlights From Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion
– Jade Cargill hit a milestone in her run as the AEW TBS Champion, as it has been a year since she won the title. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title on January 5, 2022. As of now, Cargill has been the only champion in the belt’s short history. She is also currently 47-0 in AEW.
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
Mickie James Respects Jordynne Grace Ahead Match At Impact Hard to Kill
Mickie James faced Jordynne Grace in a title vs. career match at Impact Hard to Kill, and she recently touched on significance of the bout. James and Grace were on Busted Open Radio promoting the match at the January 13th PPV, and you can see a couple highlights from James below (per Fightful:
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report
I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there everyone, it’s the first Smackdown of 2023. Can we just admit that the year isn’t off to a great start? Especially with news of Vince McMahon looking to reclaim power and whatnot. Anyway tonight the first hour will be dedicated to a Poochie, I mean Charlotte Flair, face promo (just kill me) with Ricochet vs. Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifier and a tag team title match between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. That tag team title match was originally set for last month before a minor injury to Drew forced the postponement, now they’re making good on it. In addition to that there are other things gaining steam, Sami Zayn took a fall last week and I’m sure that wont sit well with the rest of the Bloodline especially since Sami was teaming with Roman Reigns. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been doing some pretty good work, we’ve also got the introduction of Uncle Howdy and they might do something with that feud tonight. Karrion Kross has his sights set on Rey Mysterio, though we might get a detour of him and Scarlett handling Madcap Moss and Emma. Shinsuke Nakamura also just recently slew the Great Muta and should maybe get something to do in WWE going forward. Anyway that’s the preamble from where I sit, let’s get to the action.
MLW News: Underground Show Revival in the Works, Note on Dragon Gate Talents, Update on Cesar Duran
– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground. The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles...
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando
Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 01.07.2023: NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way, More
NXT hosted a live event in Largo, FL on January 7. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. *Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. *Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler w/...
Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Complete Results 01.06.2023: West Coast Pro Championship & More
The West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? show was held on January 6 by West Coast Pro Wrestling in San Francisco, CA. You can find the full results (per PWPonderings) and a few highlights below. *Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) defeated The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo,...
AEW Fight Forever Will Be Part Off IGN Fan Fest 2023
IGN has announced that AEW Fight Forever will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest in February. The game currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected to be released on all current platforms. AEW’s Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions.
