Mickie James Respects Jordynne Grace Ahead Match At Impact Hard to Kill

Mickie James faced Jordynne Grace in a title vs. career match at Impact Hard to Kill, and she recently touched on significance of the bout. James and Grace were on Busted Open Radio promoting the match at the January 13th PPV, and you can see a couple highlights from James below (per Fightful:
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report

I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
SEATTLE, WA
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities

As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus

– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, it’s the first Smackdown of 2023. Can we just admit that the year isn’t off to a great start? Especially with news of Vince McMahon looking to reclaim power and whatnot. Anyway tonight the first hour will be dedicated to a Poochie, I mean Charlotte Flair, face promo (just kill me) with Ricochet vs. Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifier and a tag team title match between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. That tag team title match was originally set for last month before a minor injury to Drew forced the postponement, now they’re making good on it. In addition to that there are other things gaining steam, Sami Zayn took a fall last week and I’m sure that wont sit well with the rest of the Bloodline especially since Sami was teaming with Roman Reigns. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been doing some pretty good work, we’ve also got the introduction of Uncle Howdy and they might do something with that feud tonight. Karrion Kross has his sights set on Rey Mysterio, though we might get a detour of him and Scarlett handling Madcap Moss and Emma. Shinsuke Nakamura also just recently slew the Great Muta and should maybe get something to do in WWE going forward. Anyway that’s the preamble from where I sit, let’s get to the action.
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando

Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
ORLANDO, FL
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review

Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
PORTLAND, OR
AEW Fight Forever Will Be Part Off IGN Fan Fest 2023

IGN has announced that AEW Fight Forever will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest in February. The game currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected to be released on all current platforms. AEW’s Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions.

