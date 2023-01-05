Australia news live: Kimberly residents experience ‘worst flooding WA has ever seen’, lifesavers rescue 1,200 over holiday period

Read full article on original website
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Ukrainians Launch Widespread Counter Strikes on Russian Targets as Weapons, Training Reach Belarus
Ukraine made attacks on 17 Russian troop concentrations and three strikes on anti-aircraft missile targets. This update comes from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. “Over the past day, the Defense Forces aviation carried out seventeen strikes in the occupier's focus areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.”
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey of foreign-policy experts found that 46% think Russia will fail or break up by 2033. The Ukraine war highlights the possibility of "internal problems" in Russia, said one author. A majority of the experts surveyed also believe that China will invade Taiwan within 10 years. Slide 1...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Russia is letting prisoners soak up withering Ukrainian fire in a 'savage' battle, 'trading' them and others for bullets, US official says
Russian forces are sending prisoners to absorb heavy Ukrainian fire around the war-torn city of Bakhmut. Moscow's applying a classic tactic of "trading individuals for bullets," a senior US military official said. Eastern Ukraine's Bakhmut has become the epicenter of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv. Slide 1 of 6: When...
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess
When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
A sanctioned Russian ship moved cargo under the cover of darkness at a port in South Africa, and the local government won't say what was being unloaded, the Wall Street Journal reports
A sanctioned Russian merchant ship known as the the Lady R moved cargo during two nights of darkness at a navy base in South Africa and officials won't say what was unloaded, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing witness reports, photos, and information from a senior US official. Slide 1...
Energy House 2.0 tests tech that aims to make homes greener and cheaper to run
Scientists hope the £16m temperature-controlled research facility at the University of Salford will show how to make new-builds more energy efficient
Fossil fuel producers must be forced to ‘take back’ carbon, say scientists
Fossil fuel companies should be forced to “take back” the carbon dioxide emitted from their products, handing them direct responsibility for cleaning up the climate, a group of scientists has argued. The principle that the producer of pollution should pay for its clean-up is established around the world,...
‘I was alone. Abandoned. With only a hundred million in the bank’ – Spare, digested by John Crace
Prince Harry’s memoir is the UK’s fastest-selling nonfiction book ever. Too busy to read it? All the love, rancour, drugs and petty fights are here. The sentences were short. Crisp. Like his shirt. Spare. Propulsive. See what I did there?. Italics. Random. Italics. And. Punctuation. Why was my...
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister...
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
