Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8
Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
KFDA
Canyon and Randall face off in two pivotal district matchups
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a night of undefeated teams. On Friday, Randall and Canyon will face off in boys and girls basketball. None of the four teams have lost a single district game. On the girls side, the Lady Eagles are ranked fifth in the state. They’ll battle...
KFDA
Amarillo High girls and boys stay dominant, pick up wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High basketball teams continued their dominant play with wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy on Friday night. The #3 ranked Lady Sandies put on a show against Caprock in the district opener. They went on to win 79-27. In the process, the Lady Sandies knocked down 11 three pointers including eight in the second half. Taytum Bell led the way with 14 points and three other Lady Sandies finished in double figures. It was Lacey Rice’s hot shooting in the third that really helped Amarillo High put Caprock away.
Wayland honors James Tudman with 2022 Distinguished Award for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they will honor James Tudman as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for the Amarillo campus. According to a WBU press release, Tudman is currently in operations at Pantex and serves as chair of the Amarillo Task Force for Greatness for the City of Amarillo. Officials […]
KFDA
Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local basketball star from here in the Texas panhandle is making waves on one of the most popular basketball teams in the country. Former Hereford Whitefaces and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda has found a new home with the Harlem Globetrotters. Castaneda spent some time playing professionally in Mexico before joining the Globetrotters.
KFDA
Hereford and Amarillo Amigos stores hosting a health fair this Saturday
HEREFORD AND AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amigos grocery stores in Amarillo and Hereford will be hosting a health fair for guests on Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hereford Amigos Store on N. 25 Mile Ave and the Amarillo Amigos store on I-40 East.
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
KFDA
Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have any old children’s books around the house you’d like to share, you can donate to Storybridge’s largest book drive in the Panhandle. “If we can collect 10,000 books, we guarantee all 10,000 of those books will be distributed before school’s out in May,” said Chandra Perkins, director at Storybridge.
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
KFDA
Stinnett area grass fire 100% contained
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained. According to the release crews will still be in monitoring the area. The Fritch Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments responded to the area.
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
KFDA
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
KFDA
TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction. Friday, the intersection at Highway 287 and 19th Street will have road closures for about three hours during the afternoon for paving. On Saturday, the intersection of 16th and Highway 287 will also have road...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
Tracking our next warming trend
Good evening, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the north, around 9 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 62 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and Low 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo needs volunteers and donations for semi-annual ‘Point-in-Time’ homeless count
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking for volunteers as it prepares for the semi-annual ‘point in time’ homeless population head count. Twice a year volunteers are needed to spend the day going around the city counting the number of homeless we spoke to Jason Riddlespurger about the importance of volunteers for this event.
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Comments / 0