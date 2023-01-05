AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High basketball teams continued their dominant play with wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy on Friday night. The #3 ranked Lady Sandies put on a show against Caprock in the district opener. They went on to win 79-27. In the process, the Lady Sandies knocked down 11 three pointers including eight in the second half. Taytum Bell led the way with 14 points and three other Lady Sandies finished in double figures. It was Lacey Rice’s hot shooting in the third that really helped Amarillo High put Caprock away.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO