Amarillo, TX

rrobserver.com

Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8

Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KFDA

Canyon and Randall face off in two pivotal district matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a night of undefeated teams. On Friday, Randall and Canyon will face off in boys and girls basketball. None of the four teams have lost a single district game. On the girls side, the Lady Eagles are ranked fifth in the state. They’ll battle...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High girls and boys stay dominant, pick up wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High basketball teams continued their dominant play with wins over Caprock and Midland Legacy on Friday night. The #3 ranked Lady Sandies put on a show against Caprock in the district opener. They went on to win 79-27. In the process, the Lady Sandies knocked down 11 three pointers including eight in the second half. Taytum Bell led the way with 14 points and three other Lady Sandies finished in double figures. It was Lacey Rice’s hot shooting in the third that really helped Amarillo High put Caprock away.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local basketball star from here in the Texas panhandle is making waves on one of the most popular basketball teams in the country. Former Hereford Whitefaces and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda has found a new home with the Harlem Globetrotters. Castaneda spent some time playing professionally in Mexico before joining the Globetrotters.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have any old children’s books around the house you’d like to share, you can donate to Storybridge’s largest book drive in the Panhandle. “If we can collect 10,000 books, we guarantee all 10,000 of those books will be distributed before school’s out in May,” said Chandra Perkins, director at Storybridge.
PANHANDLE, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stinnett area grass fire 100% contained

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained. According to the release crews will still be in monitoring the area. The Fritch Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments responded to the area.
STINNETT, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
TULIA, TX
KFDA

TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction. Friday, the intersection at Highway 287 and 19th Street will have road closures for about three hours during the afternoon for paving. On Saturday, the intersection of 16th and Highway 287 will also have road...
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking our next warming trend

Good evening, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the north, around 9 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 62 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and Low 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
AMARILLO, TX

