How Tank quiets outside noise ahead of Jan 7 fight

By Brandy Flores
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0) will defend his WBA lightweight world title on January 7th in Washington, D.C. against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0).

The Baltimore native will use this title-defense matchup as a tune-up for his biggest match to date against Ryan Garcia later this year. For about a year, Tank and Ryan have gone back and forth on social media, in the least friendly way. The internet bickering has led to a rivalry leading up to their eventual matchup in 2023.

On top of preparing for the fight against Luis Garcia, and fighting with Ryan on Twitter, Tank has had a recent run-in with the law.

On December 27th, the week before his fight against Hector Luis Garcia, Gervonta Davis was arrested, charged, and thrown in jail due to domestic battery in Broward County, Florida where his training camp took place. Davis has since been released, but the mother of his child had initially accused Davis of domestic violence against her and their child. Davis vehemently denied the accusations on his social media, and the mother of his child also took to social media to recant her previous accusations against Davis.

Long story short, Tank has a lot going on outside of the ring. However, he says that his only option is to focus on the task at hand, which is defending his WBA lightweight world title at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

“If I don’t, it could be a slip-up, I just try to stay focused,” the world champion said on Wednesday after his media workout.

“People say, don’t keep your head down but I keep it down, just a slight bit so I can be able to stay focused. Sometimes, you start looking up and you overlook things, so that’s why I’d rather keep my head slightly down. That’s how I get past my trials and tribulations, just keep my head down and keep my focus on the main course.”

The fight card for Davis vs. Luis Garcia will air on Showtime PPV starting at 9 PM ET, main event ring walks will be at approx. 12 AM ET.

