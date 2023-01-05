“Decades ago, when New York City first asked its municipal retirees to switch to Medicare to help save on medical insurance costs, it also made a promise that retirees would be fully reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses they incurred. That promise was finally enshrined into law by this City Council in Local Law 39 of 2001, passed with the enthusiastic support of DC 37 and the United Federation of Teachers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO