LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. Crowds of investors, media and tech workers have streamed into cavernous Las Vegas venues to see the latest tech from big companies and startups. There are flashy concept cars, screens of every possible variety, robots that can help with a range of tasks and technology for homes. Some tech innovations are already available to buy while others may never make it past the prototype stage.

